Ryan Winger can’t afford to take his foot off the accelerator at this point in the season, even if he finds himself alone well ahead of the pack.
The Dubuque Hempstead senior cruised to a 5K time of 15:28.9 to win an Iowa Class 4A cross country state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Senior’s Connor Kilgore crossed the finish line nearly 40 seconds later.
The No. 2-ranked Mustangs looked just as comfortable in the team race, scoring just 32 points to easily outdistance fellow state qualifiers No. 14 Iowa City West (66) and No. 12 Iowa City High (71) in the nine-team meet. The top 15 individuals also advanced to the state meet next Friday in Fort Dodge.
“It was nice to have someone push me through the first mile, but it can be pretty challenging to push yourself when you’re alone,” said Winger, who owns the school record of 15:11. “That’s why I’m really excited for the state meet, because I know there will be a bunch of other really fast runners and a lot of competition.
“As a team, we want to compete every single race to our best ability, because we know there are going to be a lot of good teams when we get to the state meet. We want to push hard and keep running fast, so we’re prepared for that when it comes. The key is going to be consistency and doing what we’ve been doing.”
Hempstead’s team win looked as lopsided as Winger’s individual race. Owen Maloney grabbed the 15th and final state individual spot even though he didn’t score a point for his team as its sixth runner.
Josh Davis finished fourth in 16:13.4, followed by Brady Blean (16:15.1) in fifth, Mason Suarez (16:31.2) in ninth and Derek Leicht (16:34.7) in 13th place. Marcus Leitzen placed 25th and also did not score for the Mustangs, who have qualified for state every year since 2013 under head coach Mark Ressler.
“We have a wonderfully dedicated group of guys who aren’t just committed to healthy habits, but they’re committed to each other and hold each other accountable,” Ressler said. “The leadership among our juniors and seniors, especially on the varsity squad, gives them kind of an edge over other teams. Our top 10 guys who are still training do a great job of building each other up. The depth and leadership provides an advantage in a meet like this and helps you score some pretty low points.”
Kilgore comfortably punched his ticket for state when he edged Iowa City West’s Alex McKane by two seconds for second place in 16:08.1.
“We’ve been racing against these guys all season, so I kind of know where I need to be,” Kilgore said. “Just last week, we ran with a lot of these same teams at this same course (in the Mississippi Valley Conference divisional meet), so that gave me a good idea what I needed to do today.
“When I see other guys doing well, I see no reason why I shouldn’t be doing the same. I’m a senior now, so I have four years of training now. I see it as a level playing field. You just have to go out and compete.”
Western Dubuque will send a pair of runners to Fort Dodge next week. Junior Eli Nauman finished sixth in 16:24, and senior Cade Messer placed 10th in 16:31.5.
Senior finished fourth with 125 points. Jack Tonn placed 22nd, followed by Robert Howes (24th), Ryan Klauer (37th) and Zach Kahle (40th). Western Dubuque finished seventh with 158 points, as Derek Fangman (41st), Isaiah Hammerand (44th) and Drew Meyer (57th) rounded out the Bobcats’ team count.
GOLDEN EAGLES, HAWKS MOVE ON
West Delaware and Dubuque Wahlert advanced to state from the Class 3A qualifying meet in Monticello. Solon took the boys title with 48 points, followed by West Delaware (77) and Wahlert (85).
West Delaware’s Cael Meyer finished sixth in 16:48, followed by Blake Smith (16:58) in 11th, Tyger Vaske (17:05) in14th, Robinson Martinez (17:24) in 20th and Matthew Mensen (17:38) in 26th.
Nathan Munshower led Wahlert with a fourth-place time of 16:38, and Carter Hancock also earned an individual spot at state with a seventh-place 16:48. The Golden Eagles rounded out their scoring with Abe Simcox (17:24) in 22nd, Brant Perry (17:25) in 23rd and Cayden Ellis (17:42) in 29th.
Maquoketa finished 11th in the team race as Cameron Tracy took 58th place.