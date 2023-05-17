FARLEY, Iowa — As much as Brett Harris dreams about being in these kinds of situations, he understands the importance of staying within himself.

The freshman delivered a two-out, two-strike base hit in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night to rally Class 3A top-ranked Western Dubuque to a 6-4 victory over Dubuque Senior in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. In the nightcap, Harris pitched a complete-game seven-hitter in a 2-1 victory.

We have some great baseball programs in DBQ county, but Senior has never been considered one of them. Even though this year's Rams squad is 0-4, I am quite certain they are headed in the right direction. There is no question that the new coach at Senior has done more for the program in 6-months, than the last coach did in four years. Go Rams!

