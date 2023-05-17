Western Dubuque’s Brett Harris swings for a base hit during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Dubuque Senior at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Harris drove in the go-ahead run as the Bobcats swept, 6-4 and 2-1.
FARLEY, Iowa — As much as Brett Harris dreams about being in these kinds of situations, he understands the importance of staying within himself.
The freshman delivered a two-out, two-strike base hit in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night to rally Class 3A top-ranked Western Dubuque to a 6-4 victory over Dubuque Senior in the opener of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. In the nightcap, Harris pitched a complete-game seven-hitter in a 2-1 victory.
With the bases loaded and the Bobcats trailing the opener by a run, the left-handed hitting Harris slapped a single the opposite way to drive in a pair of runs, and an insurance run scored on a misplayed ball.
“I was thinking, with two strikes, just go the other way with it and don’t try to do too much with it,” Harris said. “Just put it in play and try to make something happen.
“It’s a real nice feeling to come through for the team, especially after being down with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Those are the kind of situations you want to be in. But it’s even more important for the team to have a win like this early in the season, because it shows we can come back and win. It’s huge for our confidence.”
The Bobcats (4-0) pulled within 4-3 in the sixth, when Connor Maiers scored on a double steal with two outs. Tanner Anderson singled and Colton McIlrath and leadoff man Jake Goodman reached on hit batsmen to load the bases for Harris.
Senior struck first in the top of the third after leadoff man Jon Wille laced a one-out triple to left-centerfield. Alex Kirman followed with a solid RBI single to right for a 1-0 lead.
An inning later, the Bobcats responded. Isaac Then singled to left, Braydn Delaney walked and Maiers moved both runners up with a perfect bunt. Anderson followed with a solid single up the middle to plate both runs.
Senior immediately tied the game after Wille led off the fifth with a single and came all the way around to score when Western Dubuque mishandled Kirman’s bunt. Kirman scored on Drew Francois’ bloop single to left to give Senior the lead, and Andrew Barbee added a two-out RBI single to left to make it 4-2.
Clayten Lindecker pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Then to earn the win.
In the nightcap, the Bobcats opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Hunter Quagliano laced a double to the left-centerfield gap and scored when Then went the opposite way for a double to the same gap.
An inning later, Western Dubuque doubled its lead. McIlrath reached on an error, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Goodman’s one-out single to left.
Senior got that run back in the sixth. Jaden Arnold walked, stole second and scored on Wille’s two-out infield single.
In the top of the seventh, Sam Weber led off with a single and took third on Ben Bechen’s one-out bloop single to right. The Bobcats retired Weber on a straight steal attempt of home and Harris fanned Carter Adams to end the game.
Harris struck out seven to win a pitchers duel with Wille, who allowed six hits.
“There are no easy nights in this conference,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “Every team competes. I was super impressed by Senior. They’re a completely different team in the way they carry themselves and the way they compete.
“They’ve definitely turned a corner. I’m glad we’re seeing them early in the year, because they’re going to do some damage against good teams this year.”
The Rams fell to 0-4 under first-year coach Tyler Saeugling after dropping a pair to ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Monday.
“The last three games, we’ve put ourselves in a position to be successful against great teams and it’s come down to the last pitch,” Saeugling said. “I know things are going to break through for us. It’s just a matter of when.”
We have some great baseball programs in DBQ county, but Senior has never been considered one of them. Even though this year's Rams squad is 0-4, I am quite certain they are headed in the right direction. There is no question that the new coach at Senior has done more for the program in 6-months, than the last coach did in four years. Go Rams!
