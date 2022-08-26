The Iowa and Illinois prep football seasons kick off tonight while Wisconsin moves into Week 2.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DUBUQUE WAHLERT at WEST DELAWARE
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — West Delaware won, 41-7
Outlook — Wahlert hasn’t fared all that well against West Delaware recently, with the Hawks winning six of the seven matchups — five by 34 or more points — dating back to 2014. These are different teams, though. West Delaware is replacing its quarterback again, and will need to find other options to fill the significant production of graduated all-state linebacker Wyatt Voelker. Wahlert, meanwhile, has a quarterback (Bryce Rudiger) returning for his third year and a veteran squad overall. It’s not out unreasonable to think the Golden Eagles will knock off the Hawks for the first time since a 17-15 victory in the 2019 opener.
TH prediction — Wahlert 28, West Delaware 24
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER at WESTERN DUBUQUE
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Xavier won, 28-14
Outlook — The Bobcats are replacing an awful lot, and will get a chance to open their season against a team they are very familiar with. Western Dubuque is just 2-5 against Xavier since a 7-6 victory in 2014. The teams met twice in 2018, with Xavier taking a 34-20 victory in the Class 3A state semifinals. Western Dubuque is replacing an all-state quarterback, but has returning weapons in the offense. Xavier is one of the best teams in the state, though, so the Bobcats will need to be at their absolute best to start 1-0.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Western Dubuque 21
MONTICELLO at CASCADE
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Monticello won, 42-27
Outlook — The Cougars and the Panthers meet to open the season for the fifth straight year with Monticello winning three of four. The first three meetings were decided by seven points or less and last year was tight until the fourth quarter. Monticello quarterback Preston Ries threw for 263 yards and three TDs and ran for 228 with two more scores on the ground in last year’s opener. Cascade running back Jack Menster gained 190 yards and found the end zone three times. With each player returning this year, expect another offensive shootout.
TH prediction — Cascade 35, Monticello 31
CAMANCHE at BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman Catholic won, 28-14
Outlook — It’s a battle of teams that have recently reached the pinnacle of Iowa prep football. Camanche reached the Class 2A state semifinals in 2020, while Beckman did the same in 1A last season. Beckman has won all five contests against the Storm, including last year’s season opener. The Trailblazers return a good portion of last year’s team that reached the UNI-Dome, while Camanche graduated star quarterback Tucker Dickherber, who accounted for a vast majority of the team’s offense. Experience should play a factor in this one.
TH prediction — Beckman Catholic 31, Camanche 17
NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE AT BELLEVUE
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 19-12
Outlook — Bellevue has owned this rivalry over the last decade, winning 11 straight over the Rebels since 2011. With the Comets set to kick off their 50th season of football tonight, expect them to be hungry to extend that streak. There will be a real possibility for early-season jitters as Bellevue brings back just two seniors from last year, but one of them is 2021 second-team all-district running back Riley Carrier who should be able to keep the offense steady.
TH prediction — Bellevue 21, Northeast Goose Lake 20
ILLINOIS
GALENA at FULTON
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Fulton won, 14-13
Outlook — The Pirates open the season having lost a lot of senior leadership from the 2021 team that reached the first round of the playoffs. It will be a tough task tonight against the Steamers, who made it to the 1A state quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Lena-Winslow last year. Of Fulton’s nine victories in 2021, last year’s 14-13 win over Galena in the season opener was its slimmest margin. Expect the Pirates to put up another valiant effort tonight.
TH prediction — Fulton 24, Galena 17
WISCONSIN
LANCASTER (1-0) at CUBA CITY (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Cuba City won, 28-20 and 41-30
Outlook — The Flying Arrows and Cubans headed in opposite directions in their season opener. Lancaster quarterback Jacob DiVall accounted for six touchdowns as the Arrows beat Mineral Point, 52-19, last week. The Cubans are coming off a 39-14 loss to Bonduel in their season opener. Lancaster has extra motivation after losing both meetings last year, including an 11-point decision in the second round of the playoffs.
TH prediction — Lancaster 35, Cuba City 14
BOSCOBEL (0-1) at SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Southwestern won, 22-12
Outlook — Southwestern/East Dubuque returns from a triumphant season and co-op program debut to play its first game of the season on the artificial turf in Hazel Green. Bradey Huseman ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns, part of a 314-yard effort on the ground from the Wildcats, in a 32-14 victory over Riverdale last week. Continuing to run the ball will be key against a program that has just three wins since the start of the 2020 season.
TH prediction — Southwestern/East Dubuque 36, Boscobel 6
