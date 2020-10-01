Dubuque Senior’s Zak Kubitz only needed one quarter of football to make his way to the top of the state leaderboard Friday night.
The senior cornerback returned three interceptions for touchdowns — all in the second quarter — to lead the Rams to a 45-7 victory over Waterloo West.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is currently tied for the state lead with three defensive touchdowns. The only other player in the state to ever have three interceptions returned for touchdowns in one game was Allen Lazard, an Urbandale graduate who now plays for the Green Bay Packers.
“It was a pretty fun experience,” Kubitz said. “I was definitely shocked when I got the third one because I was sure that I was going to get tackled. Each pick was a big momentum lift for our team, and just kept everyone pumped up.”
Kubitz went 30 yards to make it 24-0, then jumped an out route for a 34-yard pick six at the 3:19 mark. He got his third pick with time running out in the half on a 50-yard touchdown return. His returns covered 114 yards.
“That’s definitely something you don’t see every day,” Dubuque Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He’s had a rough go at it coming off an injury from last season, so to see him come back and put it all together with a performance like that is just a great thing”
Before the first game of his junior football season, Kubitz suffered a lateral meniscus tear, forcing him to miss nearly the entire season.
“I tried to dress for once near the end of the season and ended up tweaking it, so that was the end of that,” he said. “At that point I pulled myself out and decided to focus on recovering for track season.”
Kubitz, whose older brother Nick plays linebacker at North Dakota State University, was able to compete in a few indoor track and field meets the team had prior to the cancellation of the season, and dedicated the rest of his summer to working on both his track and football skills.
“When I got injured, my love for football kind of died a little,” he said. “I had hopes of getting recruited like my older brother, Nick, but once I missed out on my entire junior season, those hopes kind of disappeared and I considered not even going out for football my senior year. Man, I’m glad I decided to go back out.”
Ploessl couldn’t be happier for Zak’s success.
“He has put in a lot of work, and he’s doing all the little things he needs to in order to be successful.”