Cameron Fens fondly remembers when his teammates would tease him about his dunking abilities.
“When I was a freshman, I could maybe dunk 2 out of 10 times, and if I did it was probably a rim grazer,” Fens said with a laugh. “I was teased by my friends that I’m this big and can’t even dunk. I was still young and underdeveloped, so I knew if I just worked at it I was going to get to the point if I had any space, I’m gonna try to dunk it.”
Fast forward a few years — and more than a few inches in height — and it’s no laughing matter. The 2021-22 Telegraph Herald All-Area Player of the Year absolutely assaulted hoops this season with his massive jams and 6-foot-10 frame that rocked rims multiple times in a game.
“His vertical athleticism is second to none, and that’s with guys hanging on him and having to create seals to get the ball,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “He has such explosiveness off the floor, and even more so this year. If he gets any bit of space, he’s so strong and athletic that he’s dunking it. I feel like he probably averaged three dunks a game this year and probably had 60-70 dunks this season. He’s just very gifted when it comes to getting off the floor and finishing at the rim.”
But it wasn’t always that way for Fens, and that includes even having good genes in the basketball department. His father, Randy, graduated from Hempstead in 1988 and went on to play for the 1990-91 Northern Illinois team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. His dad has proven valuable in the college recruiting process, and Fens is still undecided despite multiple NCAA Division I offers on the table.
“He’s been through it,” he said. “It’s changed a lot since he did it, but still he has that rough idea on the recruiting process and what to expect. He’s a great resource to have by my side.”
Along with basketball, Fens played baseball and football as an eighth grader and was planning on continuing to do so before he had his major growth spurt. Fens shot up five inches to 6-foot-5 heading into his freshman year and realized he could have the size to be a strong basketball player.
“With my dad’s history and my size, I thought I could have a good shot,” Fens said. “I was always big. I grew 2-3 inches every year of my life. Eighth grade going into freshman year, that was my big jump. I was always bigger and never super scrawny. If I’m going to be big, I can do something with it and play basketball.”
Fens didn’t get serious about basketball until his freshman season, and there was still work to be done.
“He was a kid that played basketball growing up and he came to our camps,” Deutsch said. “Always had good feet, good hands, good attitude. He really started buying in his freshman year. He got interested in AAU and other things, working more than just in practice. You could tell after his freshman season he took a big jump in dedicating himself to it. You saw that throughout his sophomore year.”
While Fens made strides, he remained with the Mustangs’ sophomore team throughout that season and kept putting in the time on the AAU circuit.
“As a freshman, I probably just started for my size because I couldn’t make a layup if they gave it to me,” Fens said. “I averaged probably 2 points per game maybe. I played with the (Iowa) Barnstormers on the backup B team, but being at that level is still good competition and that was my biggest progression. My sophomore year, now I’m averaging 15 (points) and 10 (rebounds). Then I played for the Martin Brothers and that was a massive help, and the competition is so much better because it’s invite only. I was strengthening my foundation.”
Fens had a strong first year on varsity, averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds as a junior. However, he was a third scoring option behind Michael Duax and Jamari Smith, and things were set to change heading into his senior campaign.
“He was definitely one of the better players on the sophomore team,” Deutsch said. “He was definitely an impact player that showed flashes for potential to get better and better every year. I can’t tell you how many coaches this year pulled me aside and commented on his improvement from junior year to senior year. It’s nice to see the hard work he put in with us and his dad has paid off for him.”
Fens had to earn it this season. The monster in the middle was the focus of every opponent with an array of defenses thrown at him, but still muscled his way to averaging a double-double of 18.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game to go along with 2.5 blocks per contest. Fens earned Class 4A all-state first team and was a unanimous pick for the all-Mississippi Valley Conference first team.
“At times this year, and I’ve been coaching in some way shape or form for 23 years, I’ve never seen one kid get that much attention before,” Deutsch said. “Teams would put three guys around him and not even be around our other guys. The respect he was given was something to see. I’d spend hours on film and show up on game night only to see them pull out a specific or unique defense on Cam. He received the utmost respect from teams in our league.”
Fens not only welcomed the challenge every night, but often adjusted and thrived.
“I knew after my junior year with Duax and Jamari leaving, guys were going to have to step up and I would be one of those guys,” Fens said. “I prepared for it and was ready to leave my mark, give my best and do what I could to further my chance of playing college basketball. I came at it and worked hard every single day to be the best I could.”
Fens is now the third Hempstead player to receive TH Player of the Year honors in the past five seasons, following in the footsteps of brothers Lucas Duax (2018) and Michael Duax (2021).
“Hempstead’s had a lucky streak with the Duax boys,” Fens said. “There’s been solid players in the lineup coming through and great coaching behind that. They work on that and get you playing to your strengths. If you were a great player, you were going to get those moments to shine and achieve greatness.”