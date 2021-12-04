EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque’s new faces got in the win column on Friday night.
But it wasn’t easy.
Daviyon Gaston scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including five crucial free throws that helped seal a 49-46 victory over Decorah at Western Dubuque High School. Carson Schute added nine points, Nick Bryant chipped in eight and Caleb Klein scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Bobcats hang on.
“Everyone working together and playing together is what it’s about,” said Gaston, a senior point guard who is one of three new starters for the Bobcats. “We’re getting to know each other and we’ve got new guys playing varsity this year. We’re just coming up and trying to make plays.”
In a rematch of last season’s Class 3A Substate 3 championship game — where the Bobcats triumphed and clinched their first state tournament berth since 2012 — Western Dubuque (1-1) made the plays down the stretch to hold off Decorah (1-1) and notched new coach Grady Gallagher his first victory as a Bobcat.
“Every win’s a good one,” Gallagher said. “I’m excited for these guys. For a lot of them, it’s their first varsity win and first time contributing on the varsity level. I have to give a big shout out to assistant coach Hunter Westhoff, as I’ve been sick the last few days and he took over practice and scouting. He deserves the credit and our guys executed down the stretch. Really happy for our team.”
Gaston scored eight points in the first quarter to spark the Bobcats. On two occasions, the Vikings tried to extend out a lead, but Gaston nailed a trey to tie the game at 6-6 and then sank another from downtown to tie it up again at 11-11. He followed that with a tough drive to give WD a 13-11 lead at the end of the frame.
WD held the advantage throughout most of the second, as Bryant’s offensive rebound and putback preceded Jake Goodman’s score inside off a slick assist from Schute to help the Bobcats hang on for a 22-19 advantage at halftime.
“Defense is going to be really big,” Gaston said. “We’ve got to play defense. We’re not that big of a team, so we have to box out and get rebounds. Play hard.”
Bryant drilled a triple, then Schute followed suit to give WD a 34-28 lead in the third quarter, but the Vikings closed on a 5-0 run to cut the Bobcats’ lead to 34-33 heading to the fourth.
“There’s new faces, but we’re all working hard to get better,” said Bryant, a starter from last season. “We don’t have a lot of size, so we’re going to work really hard on the defensive end.”
Decorah broke out to a 37-34 lead to open the fourth, but that’s when Klein came through with all of his points to hand the advantage back to the Bobcats. When the Vikings took the lead back, Gaston swished a 3 with 2:43 remaining for a 44-42 lead. Gaston connected from the free-throw line and the Bobcats slowed the Vikings on the defensive end to wrap up the win.
“They’re all awesome,” Gallagher said of his first win at WD. “We moved here to be around my family and my wife’s family and I know they’re all smiling and it feels really good. These guys stepped up to the challenge tonight.”