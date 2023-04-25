The Dubuque Fighting Saints controlled the first 40 minutes, but they still weren’t converting enough of their opportunities to feel comfortable.

That opened the door for the Green Bay Gamblers to flip the script in the decisive third period in front of a small but vocal crowd of 821 fans at the Resch Center on Monday night.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.