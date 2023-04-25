The Dubuque Fighting Saints controlled the first 40 minutes, but they still weren’t converting enough of their opportunities to feel comfortable.
That opened the door for the Green Bay Gamblers to flip the script in the decisive third period in front of a small but vocal crowd of 821 fans at the Resch Center on Monday night.
Green Bay scored four unanswered goals, including two into an empty net in the final minutes, to rally for a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-3 United States Hockey League Clark Cup Playoff opener. The Saints must win tonight in Green Bay to force a third game Wednesday night.
Recommended for you
“At the end of the day, you have to be opportunistic,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Our power play was really good almost every opportunity we had and we completely dominated the first two periods, but we didn’t score a 5-on-5 goal.
“Realistically, we probably could have been up, 3-0 or 4-0. We just needed a few more to go in. When they don’t, you give a good team like Green Bay a chance to hang around. They start feeling confident, because it’s only a one-goal deficit. Then, it’s a whole different ballgame.”
Dubuque controlled the opening 10 minutes of the game and held a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Gamblers failed to convert on a pair of fortunate bounces later in the period, thanks to big saves from Saints goaltender Marcus Brannman.
Raimonds Vitolins pounced on a turnover and wired a one-timer from between the circles midway through the period, but Brannman made a glove save. Brannman kept the game scoreless minutes later when James Duerr fired a shot from the right circle after a bouncing puck eluded Saints defenseman Lucas St. Louis and ended up on his stick.
Dubuque enjoyed the first power play after former Saints defenseman Austin Oravetz tripped Ryan St. Louis to take away a scoring opportunity in front of goalie Kristoffer Eberly. Despite solid puck movement, the Saints didn’t capitalize.
That changed early in the second period after Mykhailo Danylov hit Jake Sondreal from behind at the 27-second mark, giving Dubuque a second power play. Just 20 seconds later, Owen Michaels scored into a wide-open net on the back door after a slick pass through the crease by Max Montes. Ryan St. Louis earned a secondary assist, but Max Burkholder and Theo Wallberg also contributed to the goal by stretching the defense with perimeter passing.
“We had a good start, a good first two periods and we scored the first one which is always important,” Michaels said. “But this was your typical playoff game, back-and-forth and defense-minded. There are a lot of positive things we can take into (tonight) and some things we can learn from, and we’ll be all good.
“We have to dig deep and bear down in front of the net. We have to go to the hard areas, get pucks and bodies to the net front and get traffic in front of the goalie to take away his eyes. It’s going to take second efforts and third efforts, if necessary. We have to put more pucks in the net by all means.”
Dubuque received a third straight power play at the 4:36 mark, when Duerr delivered a shot to James Reeder’s knee in open ice, but the Gamblers weathered the storm to keep it 1-0.
The Saints outshot the Gamblers, 14-5, in the second period and finished with a 29-24 overall advantage. Dubuque went 1-for-5 on the power play, and Green Bay converted its only man-advantage.
The Gamblers tied the game 3:14 into the third period on their first power play opportunity of the night. Vitolins ripped a shot from the right circle past Brannman after Matthew DiMarsico and Artyom Levshunov moved the puck through the middle lane of the Saints’ zone.
Green Bay took its first lead of the game 9:03 later on a Nicholas Van Tassel goal. Vitolins carried into the Dubuque zone, stopped and hit a trailing Van Tassel, who wired a shot into the top left corner of the net behind Brannman.
“In the third period, nothing really happened,” MacDonald said. “Other than the two plays they scored on, neither team really generated much. But I think we played not to lose instead of playing to win, and that’s not a recipe for success.”
The Saints pulled Brannman for a sixth attacker with 2:51 remaining in regulation and began to pressure Eberly. But defenseman Carter Rose scored an empty net goal at the 18:03 mark and Mikey DeAngelo followed suit in the final minute to seal the victory.
“It’s a race to two wins, not just one win,” MacDonald said. “The sun’s going to come up tomorrow. We’ll make some adjustments and get ready to win a game. Right now, we’re just looking for one win. That’s all we can control at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.