Dubuque Hempstead’s endless assault on the Western Dubuque net wasn’t paying dividends.
The Mustangs attacked from all angles, and from all of those angles shots weren’t connecting. They sailed wide left, wide right and over the crossbar. When shots did land on target, WD goalkeeper Schuyler Ridenour pounced.
But Hempstead persevered. Mitch Tackney connected on a penalty kick to tie the game in regulation, and finally it was Drew Lewis who drilled home the game winner in double overtime as the Mustangs outlasted WD, 2-1, on Thursday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
“We struggled to find our shots,” said Lewis, a sophomore. “It was really just one more clean pass we were missing. We got them into OT and that helped us bring it home. We have a lot of work to do, but we’re proud to get a win.”
The teams battled to a scoreless deadlock in the first half, but the Mustangs had their opportunities.
Denis Masinovic drilled a header that Ridenour saved, then Brady Kohl and Bryce Roling both took shots that were just off the mark.
“Considering the circumstances, we could blame it on so many outliers,” Hempstead coach Beto Ramos said. “You can blame the weather or field conditions, but there’s no excuses. It’s soccer. You put it in the back of the net. That’s how you win.”
Tackney and Aidan Saul also fired shots that missed, and the Mustangs (2-2) avoided a halftime deficit when WD’s Max Ingalsbe saw his shot saved by Hempstead goalkeeper Aiden Rhoad.
“All those shots and nothing was conceded. It’s unfortunate,” Ramos said. “The shots were there, but nothing went through. I like to let the boys play and have their voices heard, and that ending was long and waited for. I’m glad that they finished it out.”
The early portion of the second half was more of the same. Roling and Tackney fired shots at Ridenour, who was under fire all game but came up with numerous key saves to keep the Bobcats (1-4) alive.
“We were trying to do the same thing and it became a slugfest,” WD coach James Suarez said. “Body on body and one of the most physical, proactive games that we’ve had. If that’s how Hempstead plays, they’ll be in a good spot.”
Despite all of their work attacking the net, the Mustangs found themselves in a hole after WD’s Caden Abresch blasted a beautiful free kick from 20 yards out that dropped right over the outstretched arms of Rhoad to put the Bobcats in front, 1-0.
“When they are getting into their emotions and they get upset, we can channel that in a positive way or channel it in a negative way,” Ramos said. “The outcome shows that they funneled that and produced.”
Hempstead had a quick response, as Tackney was taken down near the net and awarded a penalty kick. The freshman scooted a shot low on the ground past Ridenour to tie the game.
“That was a great job by Mitch,” Lewis said. “He got us to OT with that kick and it was a hige play from him. We needed that when it mattered and he really came through for us.”
The rest of regulation saw the Mustangs continue to pressure the Bobcat net but come up empty. Roling fired a shot that sailed wide right, while Tackney’s good look went high. Masinovic had a nice chance with a header that got snagged by Ridenour, and Caleb Christiansen’s blast flew wide right.
“I’m emphasizing shots on goal,” Ramos said. “I’m glad that the build up came as it did, because it solidified the things we’re working on in practice. Implementing practice field into game-time situations, that’s what it’s all about.”
The first overtime was a stalemate, with Jack Berg’s shot attempt just barely going wide left for the Mustangs as the teams headed into a second overtime.
“They won more of those small little battles, and they took advantage and got in on us to walk away with the W,” Suarez said. “Nothing but respect for those guys. It’s hard.”
The second extra period didn’t last long, as the Mustangs finally cashed in on one of their numerous breakaway attempts. Masinovic passed the ball to a streaking Lewis, who found paydirt in the right side of the net.
“We had a breakaway there, and Ethan (Kelley) got the ball in quick to Denis, and Denis leaded off to me,” Lewis said. “Took a touch, hit it with my left and luckily got it past the keeper.”