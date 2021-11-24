A capsule look at this week’s United States Hockey League games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (7-4-2-2) AT GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (5-8-0-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The Saints have won two of the first three meetings and lost the other game in a shootout. Including tonight, the teams have four games remaining in the season series.
Scouting Dubuque: After opening the season with standings points in 11 consecutive games, the Saints have dropped four straight and have been outscored, 23-14, in that span. That includes 19 goals against in the past three outings. They dropped from the USHL’s top winning percentage to seventh. Dubuque still owns the USHL’s most-efficient power play at 29.8% and ranks fifth with a penalty kill efficiency of 85.9%. Dubuque has five of the USHL’s top 15 scorers: Stephen Halliday (third, 22 points), Connor Kurth and Ryan Beck (tied for 11th, 19 points), Tristan Lemyre (tied for 13th, 18 points) and Kenny Connors (tied for 15th, 17 points). Jaxson Ezman, a forward committed to Princeton University, returned to the Saints lineup Saturday after an upper body injury forced him to miss the previous 12 games.
Alumni report: The National Hockey League on Monday named Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau as its No. 1 star of the week. He tallied four goals and seven points with 23 shots on net in helping Calgary to a 3-0-1 week. Gaudreau won the USHL rookie of the year award in helping the Saints to the 2010-11 Clark Cup championship.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers are in the midst of a 3-6-0-1 stretch that has dropped them to seventh place in the Eastern Conference and 13th overall. Green Bay has scored just 39 goals, tied for the fourth fewest in the league, and is tied for the second-most goals allowed at 57. Damien Carfagna leads the team with 15 points, and Jackson Hallum shares second in the league with 10 goals.
FIGHTING SAINTS vs. DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (6-7-2-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa; and 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The Saints won, 5-3, on Oct. 22 in the only meeting to date. Including this weekend’s home-and-home series, the teams have five meetings remaining.
Scouting Des Moines: The Buccaneers have gone just 1-7-2-0 in their last 10 games to drop to sixth place in the Western Conference. They enter the weekend on an 0-3-1-0 run after being swept by Western Conference-leading Tri-City last weekend. Des Moines’ power play ranks fourth in the USHL at a 23.5% success rate, but the penalty kill is the third-worst at 73.4%. Scout Truman leads the team in scoring and ranks 10th in the league with 20 points in 15 games.