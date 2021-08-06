Humble might be the best word to describe Rex Massey.
The Western Dubuque softball coach is the kind of guy who would rather deflect credit to others, so he’s probably going to hate this.
After leading the Bobcats to just their second state tournament appearance and a rather impressive run to the Class 4A state championship in his first season in charge, Massey was the no-brainer choice as Telegraph Herald Softball Coach of the Year.
And, as could be expected, he shifted credit to assistant coaches Lynsey Hoerner, Holly Klein, Ashley Botsford, Hannah Uhlik and Tom Goodman, and former Bobcats coach Rachael Neal —who stepped down after last season’s appearance in the regional finals to spend more time with her young family.
“You don’t win Coach of the Year in one year. Obviously these kids were developed and trained the last four years by my assistant coaches, by Coach Neal, by their parents, other people,” said Massey, who was also named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s Class 4A Coach of the Year. “They deserve so much more of the credit than I do to get the kids prepared and ready and developed to have the talent and skill they have.
“So, me coming in this year, winning whatever coach of the year awards is not probably accurate at that point, because it’s the others — all my assistant coaches that did all the training and development.”
His players don’t necessarily agree, though.
After all, once the Bobcats’ state tournament games ended, Massey’s real work began.
During the week of the state tournament in Fort Dodge, Massey said it could take up to 20 hours for him to scout an opponent as thoroughly as he would like — a skill he attributed to breaking down future football opponents with Western Dubuque football coach Justin Penner. Massey cut that time down to just 8 hours per night in Fort Dodge, wrapping up around 3 a.m. before grabbing a few hours of sleep and getting going again at 6 a.m.
“Yeah, that’s insane. Most people would not do that,” WD pitcher Sydney Kennedy said.
Those scouting reports were key for many reasons, not the least of which was informing Kennedy of opposing hitters’ strengths and weaknesses. For a pitcher who thrived painting the corners of the strike zone, that was crucial information.
“He would tell me where I could hit and where I couldn’t hit, so that just gave me so much more confidence knowing where I could throw,” Kennedy said. “It’s crazy how much more confidence I had.”
Coming in with fresh eyes can sometimes be good. Massey had a little bit of experience with the program — his daughter Ally played on the 2008 state tournament team and his younger daughter, Regan, played with some of the Western Dubuque seniors a few years ago — but it still took a while to figure out the strengths of the team.
With 47 girls competing in spring sports, he didn’t even necessarily see the full talent base until the season opener. Massey said the first time he met Audrey Biermann, who became the team’s No. 6 hitter and earned a spot on the Class 4A state all-tournament team, was the first game.
The first few practices were spent just trying to learn names. The rest eventually began to round into shape.
“I can’t say it was a few practices, I would say it was a couple weeks into the season, and even then we had some kids in the lower levels on the freshman team and sophomore team and JV team that we were evaluating, but we wanted them to get a lot of games,” Massey said. “Our varsity roster in the beginning of the season was 11 kids. Most of the games I only had one catcher. If Maddie (Harris) had gotten hurt, we would have been in trouble.
“This is where it’s not going to sound good for a coach of the year award, but I didn’t know what we had. I didn’t know talent-wise. I mean, I knew Sydney was a good pitcher, I knew a little about Meredith (Hoerner). We had had those five seniors that were great players, but other than Sara (Horsfield) and Sydney, didn’t really have a lot of experienced at-bats.”
In fact, Massey said the lineup was still a work in progress up until the postseason. He never wrote out the same lineup two games in a row.
“I believe in putting girls in different positions, different situations, and letting them experience different things,” he said. “And really that last week or two of the season was where I first realized how all the pieces were going to fit together.”
Perfect timing. It was for that point that Massey had been building the team toward all season.
“He pushed us so hard during practice and during every game,” Horsfield said. “He trained us for the postseason and it definitely paid off.”
But that was never the focus of his message. Rankings and records have never mattered to Massey.
He had a simple message for his players all year: Play loose, have fun and put on a show.
“We never talked about winning, we never talked about going to state,” Massey said. “I told them their responsibility was to make their parents happy, and their parents were happy when they were happy. I think that relayed through. We made an error or made a mistake and nobody hung their heads, nobody blamed each other, nobody got upset or anything along that line. We just never got rattled. We got behind 13 times this season and came back and won.
“Again, we weren’t worried about ourselves individually. We weren’t worried about stats, we just worried about controlling what we could control and putting on the best performance and best show we could for our friends and family. They really bought into that mentality.”
Not worried about the individual.
That sounds pretty on brand for Massey.
“There’s nothing I did in three or four months that made this team any better or any more skilled or qualified,” he said. “It was just a cohesive group of the team and coaches and parents and everybody that worked hard and believed in themselves and, again, did the things they needed to do over the last 12 months to give this team the opportunity to win.”