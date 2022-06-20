Luke Merfeld became the first IMCA Late Model driver to win multiple feature races at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night.
The Dubuque driver, who won the May 8 season opener, held off Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., in the 25-lap main event. Four other drivers have won features at Dubuque this season.
Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa; Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; and Gage Neal, of Ely, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., picked up his first IMCA Modified win of the season by beating Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, in the 20-lap event. Tim Ward, of Harcourt, Iowa, placed third, followed by Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, and Jason Schueller, of Dubuque.
Cole Mather, of Oelwein, Iowa, won the 12-lap IMCA Stock Car feature for the third time this season. The class has run just four times this season. Jeff Steenbergen, of Johnson Creek, Wis., placed second, followed by Joe Zrostlik (Long Grove, Iowa), Jerry Miles (Bernard, Iowa) and Trevor Tucker (Davenport, Iowa).
Bernard’s Justin Becker landed his third 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature win by outlasting Austin Stamm, of Orangeville, Ill. The top five also included Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa; and Ryan Schilling, of Graf, Iowa.
Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., recorded his third 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature win of the season. Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., took second, followed by Jason Sweeney (Waukon, Iowa), David Crimmins (Dubuque) and Mark Neis (Benton, Wis.)
Steve Schueller, of Dubuque, also won his third feature of the season in the Limited Late Model class. D.J. Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., took second in the 15-lap feature, followed by T.J. Fortmann (East Dubuque, Ill.), Ed Mills (Freeport, Ill.) and Steve Miller (Dubuque).
