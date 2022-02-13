Here is a capsule look at the Iowa Class 2A District 10 postseason bracket (all games scheduled for 7 p.m.):
Monday’s quarterfinals — Iowa City Regina (6-15) at Cascade (8-13); Tipton (6-15) at Dyersville Beckman (11-10)
Thursday’s semifinals — Regina/Cascade winner at Williamsburg (20-2); Tipton/Beckman winner at West Branch (12-9)
District final — Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Mount Vernon High School
Substate 5 final — District 10 champion meets the District 9 champion on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Winner advances to the Iowa state tournament March 7-11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Outlook — After a special return to the Iowa state tournament last season for Dyersville Beckman — which marked its first trip to state since 2007 — the Trailblazers had designs on getting back again this spring. That goal is still in front of them, but the regular season proved to be a little rockier than expected. Defenses keyed on Gallagher, and while the dynamic guard/forward still averaged impressive numbers, scoring wasn’t as consistent around the bend. The Blazers beat West Branch in last year’s substate final to make it to state, and the Bears could be after a little revenge with a possible rematch in the semifinals.
Cascade takes a two-game winning streak into the postseason and already defeated the Regals earlier this season. The real challenge will be No. 6-ranked Williamsburg in the semifinals. McDermott has developed into a consistent post presence for the Cougars and averages 16.3 points per contest while the 2-3 zone defense is still plenty tough in allowing only 46 points per game. Cascade has undoubtedly seen strides in coach Nate McMullen’s second season, and if guards such as Manternach and Hoffman are hitting shots, the Cougars just might push the Raiders.
No. 7-ranked Monticello (18-3) is the favorite in District 9 and would be the likely team to meet the District 10 winner in the substate final.