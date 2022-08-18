Knox Palmer went toe-to-toe with the top racers in his age group at the American Motorcyclist Association national championships earlier this month.

The 7-year-old from Farley, Iowa, finished 12th overall at the event, which ran Aug. 1-6 at Lorretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Palmer qualified for the championships by winning his age bracket in the North Central Regional on June 17 in Tigerton, Wis.

