Knox Palmer went toe-to-toe with the top racers in his age group at the American Motorcyclist Association national championships earlier this month.
The 7-year-old from Farley, Iowa, finished 12th overall at the event, which ran Aug. 1-6 at Lorretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Palmer qualified for the championships by winning his age bracket in the North Central Regional on June 17 in Tigerton, Wis.
At the national championships, Palmer finished 13th out of 42 racers in his first two motos and sat in 10th place overall. In the third moto, he climbed from 20th place to eighth before a slip on the second-to-last lap, regrouped and took 18th place in the race that gave him his 12th place overall finish.
“Each ride, Knox proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best in the nation,” Palmer’s mother, Sarah Palmer, said. “Being able to say you’re No. 12 in the nation at anything is pretty cool. We told him to leave it all on the track, and he did.”
SENIOR TO HOST CROSS COUNTRY STATE QUALIFIER
Dubuque Senior will host one of five Iowa Class 4A co-ed state cross country qualifying meets on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, while Manchester West Delaware will host a Class 3A state qualifier the same day.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Indianola, Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley will also host Class 4A qualifying meets. The other Class 3A sites include Glenwood, Humboldt, Pella and Washington.
The Class 2A state qualifiers will taked place Thursday, Oct. 20 at Monticello, Oelwein, Pella Christian, Shenandoah and Orange City Unity Christian. Class 1A will also qualify on Oct. 20 at ACGC, Cascade, Central Decatur, Central Springs, Iowa City Regina, Ridge View, South Hardin and Southwest Valley.
Team assignments and meet information for each site will be released the week of Oct. 10. The state meet in Fort Dodge is split over two days, with 1A and 2A racing on Friday, Oct. 28, followed by 4A and 3A races on Saturday, Oct. 29.
THUNDER HILLS TO HOST CLASS 4A STATE QUALIFIER
Western Dubuque High School and Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa, will host one of four Class 4A state qualifying tournaments on Monday, Oct. 3. The other hosts include West Des Moines Dowling (A.H. Blank Golf Course), North Scott and Pleasant Valley (Glynn’s Creek Golf Course) and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (Bent Tree Golf Club).
Assignments for the one-day, 18-hole tournaments will be posted in September. The state tournament will take place Oct. 7-8 at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
SCHMERBACH GUIDES TEAM TO WALLEYE WIN
Maury Schmerbach teamed with youth anglers Derek Roling and Desmond Ward to catch 46.32 pounds worth of fish and win the Mississippi Walleye Club Kids’ Day event on Saturday out of Schmitt Harbor in Dubuque. The event drew 100 kids and 50 boats.
Justin Willett captained the team of Lauryn Ortiz and Kiara Verhagen to second place with a total catch of 45.64 pounds. The top five also included Tyler Riegler with Donovan Brant and Ethan Speer (43.32), Marty Berns with Maggie Flood and Abby Puetz (41.15) and Jeff Lahr with Addilyn Dolan and Jaelyn Lahr (38.15).
BARNACLE OF BASEBALL BOOK SIGNING TODAY
Pat O’Neill and Tom Coffman, co-authors of “Ted Sullivan, Barnacle of Baseball: The Life of the Prolific League Founder, Scout, Manager and Unrivaled Huckster,” will hold a book signing and discuss the colorful pioneer this afternoon at River Lights Bookstore in Dubuque. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will be highlighted by a semi-formal presentation at 6 p.m.
“Ted Sullivan, Barnacle of Baseball” — published by McFarland & Company, Inc., Publishers — includes several references to Dubuque across its 277 pages. It includes chapters entitled “Playing for Peanuts: Ted and Charlie Take Their Game to Dubuque,” as well as “In Fast Company: 1879 Dubuque Rabbits” and “Dubuque, Part II.”
