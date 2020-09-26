Wisconsin teams had to wait longer than usual to start the 2020 football season.
When teams were finally allowed to kick off on Friday, rivals Prairie du Chien and Platteville staged a heated battle.
Max Amundson’s 17-yard touchdown run with 7:47 remaining delivered a 14-10 victory for the Blackhawks over the Hillmen in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
The two teams traded the lead four times. Platteville (0-1) took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Jon Nicholson threaded a 62-yard TD pass to Maddox Cejka for a 7-3 Prairie du Chien lead in the third quarter, only for Derek Digman’s TD catch early in the fourth to give the lead back to the Hillmen.
Lancaster 10, Richland Center 7 (2OT) — At Lancaster, Wis.: Isaac Oyen’s 19-yard field goal was deflected at the line, but still had enough leg to get through the post in double overtime, lifting the Flying Arrows to a thrilling win.
Darlington 34, River Valley 14 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds debuted with an impressive home victory and will look to keep it rolling at Dodgeville next week.
Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Pointers already have one in the win column and turn their focus to Lake Mills and their home opener.
Potosi/Cassville 42, Pecatonica/Argyle 7 — At Pecatonica, Wis.: The co-op looked sharp in its opening win and will take on De Soto at home next week.
River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Timberwolves poured it on the Panthers. River Ridge will face Luther next week while Iowa-Grant looks to bounce back at home against Lancaster.
Belmont 45, St. Mary Catholic 14 — At Belmont, Wis.: Riley Christianson had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns to lead the Braves to an opening victory.
Luther 43, Boscobel 0 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Tough start for the Bulldogs, who will look for a better outcome at Pecatonica/Argyle.
IOWA
Dyersville Beckman 24, Durant 17 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nick Offerman’s rushing touchdown from the 1 put the Trailblazers up with just over 7 minutes remaining and Beckman held on to defeat Durant. After starting the season in quartantine, and dropping their season-opener to Anamosa, the Blazers (3-1) have won three straight. They’ll travel to Wilton next week.
West Delaware 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: Jamison Smith’s pick-six in the third quarter was the highlight of an impressive defensive showing for the Hawks (5-1).
Cascade 34, Wilton 6 — At Cascade Iowa: Jack Menster had a pair of long rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, sending the Cougars to a bounce back win. Cascade (3-2) turns its focus to Northeast Goose Lake next week.
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, North Linn 28 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Vikings rallied from a double-digit first-half deficit to remain unbeaten. Ed-Co improved to 5-0 and will host Bellevue next week.
Clayton Ridge 47, Postville 6 — At Postville, Iowa: The Eagles (1-4) earned their first win since 2018, snapping a 14-game losing streak with a beatdown of Postville. Clayton Ridge will try to ride the momentum against Starmont next week.
West Branch 50, Maquoketa Valley 14 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats dropped their second straight and fell to 1-4 on the season.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Western Dubuque 151, Cedar Rapids Washington 170 — At Thunder Hills: Jackson Webber medaled with a 36 and Jax and Davis Stelzer followed him for second and third place, respectively, to lead the Bobcats to a dual win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cassville 3, Potosi 2 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman put down a match-high 29 kills along with a team-high 30 digs as the Comets grinded to a five-set win, winning Set 5, 15-13, over rival Potosi on Thursday. Jessica Noonan and Kylie Reuter led the Chieftains with 16 kills apiece.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Clarke announces new spectator policy — After announcing no fans at any home Pride events through the month of September, Clarke University updated its spectator policy for sporting events beginning on Oct. 1.
Faculty, staff, students and family members of athletes will be allowed to attend outdoor sporting events so long as they have a current school ID or game pass. Prospective students also will be granted game passes by the admissions office, although fans of visiting teams will not be allowed to attend.
Spectators will undergo COVID-19 screening prior to entrance. Fans will be required to wear facemasks and social distance.
Indoor events remain closed to all spectators.