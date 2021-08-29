Tabitha Monahan could just feel the added energy Saturday afternoon inside the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
The Ram Relays have always been a fun early season meet, with every race and every stroke structured in the form of a relay. It’s the only meet of its kind for the seven participating high schools.
The first multi-team meet following a season impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ram Relays felt different. Way different.
“This meet was so much more fun, because you could really unite as a team and you could compete against all the schools — instead of a meet being varsity-only or having teams at different sites comparing times,” said Monahan, a senior who had a hand in four victories for Dubuque Senior. “It felt good to see all the really good swimmers from the other schools, too.
“Last year, you had to stay in your bubble and really keep to yourselves. It’s so awesome to be able to branch out, cheer for your opponents and even shake their hands. It’s something you take for granted until it’s taken away.”
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 99 points, 11 ahead of Bettendorf. Senior finished fourth with 66 points, followed by Hempstead in fifth with 54, Wahlert in sixth with 53 and Platteville in seventh with 23.
Last year, organizers limited the Ram Relays to varsity only for precautionary reasons, and swimmers were allowed only two wristbands for spectators. Platteville had its entire season wiped out because its pool at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville didn’t allow outside visitors.
“Last year, it just seemed like we spent most of the time policing everybody wearing their masks, so it was really nice to see the girls cheering, not just for their own teammates but for other schools,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “Today it felt a lot more normal or as normal as it can be in this moment. You have to take advantage of the opportunity we’ve been given, because we don’t know what tomorrow will bring with this virus.”
Snyder felt touched by the support Platteville swimmers received from Decorah, Hempstead and Wahlert — the three teams located next to them on the pool deck.
“That’s what swimming is all about,” Snyder said. “Everybody gets along, and everybody cheers for one another. They didn’t get a season last year, so they don’t have something to build on this year. It’s like starting over, so it’s so cool to see their fellow swimmers encouraging them.”
The environment surprised many of the younger swimmers who come from club programs and haven’t experienced the energy of a high school meet.
“The juniors and seniors are really enjoying getting back into the swing of things, but the freshmen and sophomores have never seen this before,” Hempstead coach Renee Roos said. “It’s kind of like having two classes of freshmen and having to explain to them that this is what these kind of meets are really like.”
Senior’s Molly Gilligan, a sophomore who also swam on three winning relays, knows she missed out on the atmosphere during her freshman year.
“There’s so much more energy, so much more talking, so much more excitement,” Gilligan said. “Nobody likes to swim a big meet like this in a quiet environment. It doesn’t get you as excited as when everybody on deck is watching you and the people in the stands are being loud.”
And, yes, swimmers can hear the cheering while in the water.
“I love to hear the cheering and the people waving their arms at you when you come up to take a breath,” said Senior’s Kaitlyn Vantiger, who also had a hand in three relay wins. “It makes so much of a difference when you hear that, and it really motivates you to go harder. Today was an exciting day, and it gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.”
Senior earned all three of the local teams’ victories on Saturday. Vantiger (backstroke), Maci Boffeli (breaststroke), Gilligan (butterfly) and Monahan (freestyle) got things started by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:53.95. Monahan, Vantiger, Gilligan and Boffeli then won the 200 free relay in 1:43.27 and closed the meet with a winning 3:44.98 in the 400 freestyle relay.
“This is always such a fun meet, because you get to swim relays like the 400 medley relay, which you never swim anywhere else,” Boffeli said. “But the three relays we won were all relays that are a part of regular swim meets during the season, so winning them definitely puts you in the right mindset for the rest of the season. And we beat some really good schools, like Kennedy, who we saw at regionals last year.
“I loved the positive energy from the whole team. It means so much to have that, especially after a year like last year when you really couldn’t.”
Senior got two other top-three performances. Boffeli and Monahan placed second with a 4:42.09 in the 400 medley relay, and Vantiger, Savanna Koch and Gilligan took third with a 3:16.94 in the 300 backstroke.
Wahlert finished third in a pair of events. Kayla Wuebker and Jamie Schmid swam 11:28.59 in the 1,000 freestyle relay, while Schmid, Kelly Snyder and Wuebker went 3:57.08 in the 300 breaststroke relay.
Hempstead’s Grace Kolker and Sydney Lyon took third in diving with a combined score of 362.10.