The night could not have fared any better for Julia Gehl.
The Dubuque Hempstead junior not only crossed the finish line first at Thursday’s Jim Boughton Invitational at the Dubuque Soccer Complex, but did so by posting her fastest time ever.
And just as she was catching her breath, a slew of teammates joined her in celebration.
“We knew this was going to be pretty special because we’re the strongest we’ve ever been,” said Gehl, who won the event in 18:13. “It’s a home meet, we had a lot of fans here, and the energy was just perfect. We’ve never won this meet before and we just really wanted to come here and dominate.”
And dominate, they did.
Shortly after her victory, Gehl was met by three of her teammates not far off her pace. Keelee Leitzen crossed third in 18:25, Brooke O’Brien fourth in 18:31, and Evie Henneberry fifth in 18:36 to pace the top-ranked Mustangs to a meet-low 22 points, besting runner-up Pleasant Valley (51) by a wide margin. Natalie Schlichte (19:01) came in ninth to give Hempstead five runners inside the top 10.
“It’s just a great team atmosphere with all five of us pushing together,” Leitzen said. “It’s just great to feel that your whole team is just right there the whole time. Knowing that our top five is in that top-15 pack all the time; it just feels awesome that we’re all doing it together.”
Gehl said Thursday’s ideal weather combined with the energy of the crowd provided extra motivation toward the finish line.
“You just know every turn, every straightaway, there’s someone yelling your name,” she said. “It’s just so special, nothing really compares to it.”
Dubuque Senior placed five runners inside the top 20 en route to a third-place team finish with 76 points. Leah Klapatauskas led the Rams in 11th place in 19:03. Georgia Harms (19:08) crossed next in 12th, Kaitlyn Miller (19:24) came in 16th, and Claire Hoyer (19:28) was 17th.
Western Dubuque (212) finished seventh as a team and was led by Alyssa Klein (19:28) in 18th place. Bella Meyers (20:49) was 40th, Carson Koerperich (22:39) 49th, and Paige Koetz (23:22) placed 52nd to round out the Bobcats’ scoring.
Isaiah Hammerand described the energy surrounding Thursday’s meet as unlike anything he’s experienced so far this season.
“You never really get this,” said Hammerand, a Western Dubuque junior who placed second individually in the boys race in 15:36. “Coming around the first turn I just saw all the people and heard everyone and didn’t know quite how to react.”
Hammerand ran a personal best on Thursday, but fell just shy of the school record he has his sights set on.
“I was hoping to get a school record today, but was about 7 seconds off that, but I can’t complain at all,” Hammerand said. “Ever since I was really little, that’s always been the goal. The goal is always to improve and to be the best.”
Western Dubuque (102) finished fourth in the team standings. Quentin Nauman (16:25) placed 15th, Derek Fangman (16:36) 21st, Drew Meyer (17:00) 28th, and Levi Meyer (17:26) 36th to round out the Bobcats’ scorers.
Hempstead’s Caleb Kass had every reason to smile based on his own performance, but witnessing his teammates’ results made the moment even more special.
“The most fun thing that I had was watching three of my teammates that PR’d,” said Kass, who placed fourth overall individually in 15:54. “That was huge for our team because we haven’t been that close all year.”
The Mustangs placed second as team with 56 points behind overall champion Cedar Falls (37). John Maloney came in fifth (15:59), just 5 seconds behind Kass. Charlie Driscoll (16:19) was 12th, Zack Johnson (16:27) 17th, and Brandon Kass (16:27) in 18th to place all five Hempstead scorers inside the top 20.
“Now we’re all in compete mode,” Kass said. “That was a huge jump for our entire team.”
Dubuque Senior finished with 160 team points and a fifth-place finish to place the three city schools competing in the top five.
Robert Howes (16:59) was the top Rams’ finisher in 26th place, followed by Jack Kirman (16:59) in 27th. Jacob Rowe (17:04) crossed in 29th, Jacob Haug (17:36) in 36th, and Danny Rothert (17:46) in 40th.
