EPWORTH, Iowa — Both coaches said big plays would be the key.
The assertion was that stopping chunk plays would be a deciding factor in Friday’s rivalry game. It wasn’t a big play that decided this one. It was more like a dozen.
Western Dubuque dropped 52 points and accumulated 465 yards of offense in the first half en route to a school-record total, and Spencer Zinn ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a first half that saw the teams combine for 707 yards of offense and 80 points.
Zinn finished with 165 yards and four touchdowns, Grant Glausser added 66 yards and a touchdown, and Kaleb Reed ran for 68 yards in mop-up duty as the Bobcats totaled 317 rushing yards on 46 attempts — an average of 6.9 yards per carry — in a 65-35 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday at Buchman Field.
The teams combined for 11 possessions in the first half — excluding the one-play drive in the final seconds of the second quarter — and nine ended in the end zone. Hempstead turned the ball over once and punted it away.
WD quarterback Jack Clemens completed each of his first 16 pass attempts and ended the game 18 of 19 for 281 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats improved to 2-2 overall.
Andrew Oltmanns caught five passes for 118 yards and three scores, and Daviyon Gaston had four receptions for 71 yards and another TD.
Noah Pettinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Hempstead (1-3). He completed 10 of 21 passes for 271 yards with an interception. He also ran six times for 24 yards.
Oltmann’s 31-yard touchdown reception capped a nine-play game-opening drive. Hempstead needed just eight plays to answer, drawing even on Charlie Besler’s 45-yard TD pass from Noah Pettinger.
WD’s next drive was even quicker. Zinn broke off a 14-yard run on first down before breaking free for a 57-yard score on the next snap.
Hempstead’s Dontrell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards, but Western Dubuque’s Tucker Nauman recovered a fumble two plays later and the Bobcats cashed in with Zinn’s 4-yard TD run for a 21-7 lead.
Harris returned the next kickoff 63 yards and Pettinger threw a 23-yard touchdown to Luke Odefey.
Clemens connected with Gaston for a 30-yard touchdown on the Bobcats’ next drive and Hempstead’s Luke Montocchio answered right back with a 1-yard TD plunge.
Oltmanns returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards then capped a three-play drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Clemens, giving WD a 33-21 lead with 7:20 left in the first half.
Hempstead went three-and-out for the only punt of the first half and Zinn sandwiched 5-yard touchdown runs around a 4-yard TD run from the Mustangs’ Pettinger.
Zinn’s fourth TD of the half came with 55 seconds left in the half and Western Dubuque’s Ryker Staudenmaier recovered an onside kick to set up Grant Glausser’s 3-yard TD run with 6 seconds left.
The Bobcats led, 52-28, with a 465-242 advantage in yards of offense.
Oltmanns hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Clemens to open the second half. Dominic Frost jumped a route and picked off Pettinger on the next drive, returning it 28 yards for a touchdown and breaking the program record for points in a game — set in a 63-27 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in 2018.
Pettinger hooked up with Odefey for a 74-yard touchdown with 8:57 left.
Odefey finished with four catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Besler had four catches for 117 yards and a score.