PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — UW-Platteville just couldn’t get out of catch-up mode.
Luke Morrison made sure that Calvin University never gave the Pioneers a chance to actually catch up.
The Knights’ smooth-shooting guard torched the nets for seven treys and a game-high 37 points as Calvin held back the Pioneers at every turn, 76-64, in the second round of the NCAA Division III national tournament on Saturday night at Williams Fieldhouse.
"Give Calvin credit, they came in and had a great weekend," Pioneers coach Jeff Gard said. "We talked about it at the beginning of this week, that it's a one-game tournament. You have to get that first one to get to the second one and have that mentality. Morrison got hot. Our guys made the shots difficult, and he continued to hit them. You have to tip your cap, that's the NCAA tournament for ya."
The Knights (22-8) advanced to the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 11 to meet Elmhurst (Ill.). The Pioneers (22-6) closed their campaign for the fourth straight season at the big dance -- and they qualified for five straight, but no tournament was held last year.
Justin Stovall fronted Platteville with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Quentin Shields scored 15 points and Kyle Tuma added eight for the Pioneers’ senior trio. Stovall and Shields have played their final game for the Pioneers as fifth-year seniors, while two other senior starters, Tuma and Blake McCann, could return for a fifth year of eligibility, but that hasn't been determined.
"It's been a long ride," said Shields, who finished third in program history in career points. "All the points, rebounds, assists, all of that is cool, but the best memories are with my teammates. Just going on the trips and camaraderie we were able to build. Just having that family, a tight-knit group for me has given me a lot of confidence. They've always had my back from day one. That's what I'll cherish the most."
This group of Pioneer seniors is the first to lead the program to four straight NCAA tournament appearances since the 1999 graduating class. They also won two regular season WIAC championships and three league tournament titles.
"It's been amazing," Stovall said. "I've been blessed with the opportunity to play here. Coach Gard believing in me. I had complete faith in my teammates and a big part of our success was players stepping into that role of doing whatever needs to be done to get a 'W.' It's an amazing feeling I wouldn't give up for anything."
Calvin played in front nearly the entire game, shooting 53.8% from the field (14-for-26) in the first half to hold the Pioneers at bay. Ben Probst drained a baseline trey to give Platteville its lone lead of the game, 9-7, at the 12:20 mark.
The Knights responded by going on a staggering 23-6 run, with Morrison lighting up the nets for four 3s and 18 points in the opening half. Morrison went back-to-back from beyond the arc to push Calvin to a 30-15 lead with 5:06 left in the half.
Shields pushed the pace for the Pioneers, who found an answer of their own with a 12-3 run. However, Calvin’s Jordan Katje nailed a trey at the horn as the Knights took a 38-27 lead at halftime.
Stovall gave the Pioneers a spark in the second half, as the 6-foot-7 big man hit a long jumper and then stepped out for a triple to cut the deficit to 41-36 with 15:11 remaining. But again, the Knights responded with treys from Thad Shymanski and Morrison to push it back to 52-38 with 10:52 to go.
"These seniors were special," Gard said. "Words could not explain of how proud I am of these guys. Not just on the floor, but what they have done for southwest Wisconsin and Pioneer Nation."
Morrison drilled another tightly contested trey with 7:52 to play that extended the lead to 59-41. The Pioneers kept chipping away until the final horn, but simply couldn’t string together enough stops on the defensive end as the Knights shot at a 54.5% clip for the game (24-for-44).
The Pioneers shot 40.3% from the field (25-for-62), and finished an especially icy 3-for-16 (18.8%) from downtown.
"At the end of the day, we just weren't able to get enough stops down the stretch that we needed," Gard said. "Credit to Calvin. They did a great job."