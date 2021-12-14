MAQUOKETA, Iowa — It required a complete team effort for Dyersville Beckman to grind out a victory against WaMaC Conference foe Maquoketa on Tuesday night.
Over the course of a contest where nothing came easily, Padraig Gallagher scored 17 points, Logan Goedken finished with 11 points and Logan Burchard added nine, and the Trailblazers’ defense forced 21 turnovers to pull out a 59-50 victory at Maquoketa High School.
“Any time you play a WaMaC East team, and come down to Maquoketa, it’s always going to be a battle,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “They’ve got a really good, young core that’s finding their way in the WaMaC. Everyone that hit the floor tonight had the intensity needed in order to win.”
Aiden Wessels delivered eight points off the bench for Beckman (4-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season that dropped the Blazers out of the Iowa Class 2A rankings. Ryan Burchard added seven points.
“We practiced really hard for this one and we didn’t play our best, but we fought hard,” said Gallagher, who entered the contest with season averages of 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. “It feels good to pull it out.”
Carter Meyer led the Cardinals (2-3) with 13 points, and Ethan Combs added eight.
“I thought our kids played hard,” Maquoketa coach Matt Hartman said. “Offensively, we just turned the ball over way too much. We need to get a shot every possession. You can’t do that when you turn it over. Beckman is just really good.”
Ty Hinz connected on a 3-pointer for the Cardinals to surge out to a 7-2 lead at the 4:56 mark of the first quarter. Gallagher answered with his own trey plus a foul for a four-point play, then he scored on a tough drive with another foul to give the Blazers their first lead.
The Cardinals tried to slow down Gallagher in the second quarter, and his Blazer teammates responded. Trent Arens came off the bench to sink a baseline triple, then Logan Burchard scored on an and-1 take to extend the advantage to 26-16 with 3:01 until half. Meyer’s drive in the closing seconds helped the Cardinals cut the deficit to 33-25 heading into the locker room.
“They keyed on Paddy and Logan, two of the key guys from our core that led us to the state tournament last year,” Molony said. “It’s smart to do. Why wouldn’t you do it? Make everybody else beat you. Paddy still had a great game in spurts. Paddy’s going to be a great player and one of the best in the conference all season.”
Beckman opened the third quarter on a 10-4 run, but the Cardinals responded before a pair of steals and transition buckets from Goedken and Gallagher pulled the Blazers out to a 49-37 lead at the 2:13 mark of the third quarter. Maquoketa got no closer than five points the rest of the way.
“Compared to last year, we were much bigger,” Gallagher said. “Now, we’re more athletic and quicker. We’re faster and that’s a whole different ball game on defense. We can run, jump, and guard any position really. We work so much on that in practice.”