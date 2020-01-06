Déjà vu: Part II.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ season series with Waterloo has followed an interesting pattern.
The Black Hawks have benefited from fortunate third-period bounces to take 3-2 decisions in both games at Mystique Community Ice Center. And the Saints have throttled Waterloo by six goals in both games at Young Arena.
Dubuque rebounded from a disappointing loss on Friday to beat the Black Hawks, 8-2, on Saturday night, split a home-and-home series and become the fourth USHL team to reach the 20-win mark.
In the 18-year Tier I era of the USHL, the Black Hawks have suffered only two six-goal losses on home ice, and Dubuque has been on the winning side of both. The Saints thumped Waterloo, 7-1, on Nov. 22.
“I don’t know what it is about playing in Waterloo, whether it’s the bigger ice (surface) or the crowd, but we always seem to score a lot of goals here,” said Saints forward Mark Cheremeta, who tallied a goal and two assists Saturday night. “It’s kind of crazy.
“The big difference between (Friday and Saturday) was we came to the rink loose instead of thinking, ‘We have to win tonight.’ We didn’t worry about too much and just played hockey. And we got back to playing our style of hockey.”
The Saints (20-6-1) earned just their second victory in five outings since the holiday break. They lost three games by a total of four goals. Waterloo (22-6-1) leads the Western Conference by 11 points.
“Since the break, our record hasn’t been ideal,” said Riese Gaber, who scored twice to temporarily take over the USHL goal scoring lead with 19. “So, to get a win like this against a team like Waterloo makes a statement. It’s really important, because it’ll give us a lot of confidence going into a huge (home-and-home) series with (USHL-leading) Chicago this weekend.”
The Saints wasted no time in taking an early lead after Gaber drew a tripping penalty just 18 seconds into the game. He scored 54 seconds later.
Aidan Fulp, Cheremeta and Stephen Halliday moved the puck around the perimeter before Halliday wristed a shot along the ice from the left point. Gaber used the blade of his stick as a ramp to direct the puck into the top right corner of Logan Stein’s net.
Reggie Millette scored his first goal of the season at 7:29 to push the Dubuque lead to 2-0. Riley Stuart won a board battle in his own zone to break the puck out to Tommy Middleton along the right wing. Middleton carried into the Waterloo zone and dropped the puck to Luke Robinson, who took a shot from the right point. Stein made the initial save, but a wide-open Millette scored on a backhand.
Dubuque made it 3-0 just 70 seconds later on a power play goal by Dylan Jackson. Ty Jackson collected the rebound of a shot along the boards and moved it to Braden Doyle at the point. Doyle gave the puck to Dylan Jackson, who weaved through a pair of defenders and scored through a Waterloo screen for his 13th goal of the year. Waterloo coach P.K. O’Handley then pulled Stein in favor of Gabriel Carriere.
With 3:24 remaining in the first period, Ty Jackson scored his 10th goal of the season on a penalty shot to make it 4-0. He skated in on Carriere and rifled a wrist shot off the right goal post and into the net. The penalty shot came as the result of Brehdan Engum yanking down Ty Jackson from behind after Ryan Beck sprung him for a breakaway.
Waterloo got goals from Ryder Rolston and Ryan Drkulec in the second period to pull within 4-2, but Saints goalie Aidan McCarthy rebounded for a 25-save victory. He allowed 12 goals in a pair of losses last weekend, but surrendered just five against powerhouse Waterloo this weekend.
“I do think I was a little rusty coming back from the break,” McCarthy said. “I’d give up a bad goal, and one thing led to another. It helped to have a week of practice to get back on my game, but it meant a lot more to me that my teammates had confidence in me all week. That definitely helped me get back up.”
Dubuque weathered a 5-on-3 penalty kill while leading by two goals. The Black Hawks went 0-for-4 on the power play, and Dubuque went 2-for-4.
“That 5-on-3 was a pivotal moment, and credit our assistant coaches (Evan Dixon and Justin Hale) for the prep work they gave our guys on the penalty kill this weekend,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We were able to protect the lead and eventually pull away in the third.”
The Saints salvaged a Waterloo-dominant period with a Matthew Kopperud goal in the final minute of the second frame. Ben Schultheis corralled a Waterloo dump in and responded with a long outlet pass to Kopperud, who capitalized on a bad Waterloo line change for a 2-on-0 with Riley Stuart. Kopperud held onto the puck, deked Carriere to the left and scored his ninth goal of the season on a backhander.
Cheremeta stretched the lead to 6-2 at 13:39 of the third. Schultheis headmanned the puck along the right wing, and Cheremeta pressured a Waterloo defenseman to cough it up. Gaber delivered a pass to Cheremeta, who scored his 12th of the season on the rebound of his own shot.
Just 42 seconds later, Beck made it a five-goal cushion with his fourth of the season. Dylan Jackson intercepted a clearing attempt and threw the puck to the net, and a wide-open Beck re-directed it into the net.
Gaber wrapped up the scoring in the final minute. He took a pass from Ian Pierce in the high slot and wired a shot into the top left corner of the net. Cheremeta picked up a secondary assist.