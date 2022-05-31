Three months ago, Jamie Watson came within seconds of guiding the Galena girls basketball to the Illinois Class 1A state championship.
Now, he’ll get the opportunity to coach three of the athletes who contributed to the Pirates’ heartbreak.
Watson, the 12th-year Galena head coach, was recently selected to lead the girls Class 1A-2A North squad at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games on June 11 at the Pontiac Community gym in Pontiac, Ill.
His roster includes three players from 1A state champion Brimfield, which defeated Galena by a point in the final seconds of the state championship game on March 5, denying the program its first-ever state title.
“I’m happy they’re on my team and not the other team this time,” said Watson, the 2022 Telegraph Herald coach of the year. “I’m looking forward to meeting them and getting to know them. They’re obviously very good players. Getting the chance to coach some players that we scouted against, competed against, coached against, it will be a lot of fun.”
Watson and assistants Justin Helle and Joe Engle will also get a final opportunity to coach one of their own most impactful seniors.
Maggie Furlong, who returned this season after missing her junior year with a torn ACL, was also selected to the 1A North team. The senior averaged 7.6 points and 6 rebounds as a veteran leader on the state runner-up Pirates.
“She’s a great kid and had an amazing career for us,” Watson said. “These all-star games are always fun, so to see her get an opportunity to play and for me to be able to coach her again, I’m really excited about that.”
Furlong will be playing volleyball next season at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and initially was unsure of whether she was going to participate and risk another injury. But, the opportunity to play one more time for the coach she’s known since early childhood was too good to pass up.
“When I found out Coach Watson was coaching, I knew I had to do it because I love playing for him and I would literally take any chance to be able to play for him one more time,” she said.
Furlong’s Northwest Upstate Illini Conference rival, Stockton’s Brynn Haas, was also selected to the 1A-2A North team. Haas averaged 17.6 points for the Blackhawks this season and will also attend Coe College this fall to play basketball.
“I’m really excited to be able to play with Brynn, especially since she’s playing in college at the same place that I’m going to,” Furlong said. “And just to be able to play with some other people, I think it makes the game more interesting and fun.”
The 1A-2A North Girls will take on the 1A-2A South girls at 11 a.m. on June 11 to kick off the senior all-star showcase, with the Class 3A-4A girls contest following at 1 p.m. The boys all-star games will follow the same format and begin at 3 p.m. with the 1A-2A contest.
Known for his laid-back coaching style, Watson said he will be even more relaxed coaching a group of all-stars.
“We get an hour of practice before the game and every all-star game I’ve ever coached in, the one thing I say is every time you get the ball shoot it,” Watson said. “Get your shots up.”
The chance to coach this elite group of Illinois seniors nearly wasn’t meant to be as Watson had to cut his family vacation in Florida a day short to make the Saturday showcase.
“I had to finesse that one a little bit,” joked Watson. “Fortunately, it was only a day. We’re flying back a day early. If it was in the middle of the week, it might be a different story.”
East Dubuque’s Dawson Feyen and Scales Mound’s Ben Werner will represent the boys 1A-2A North team at the showcase.
Feyen averaged 13.5 points for the Warriors, and Werner 11.5 points for a Hornets team that reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.
