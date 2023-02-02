The Dubuque Fighting Saints will put the USHL’s longest active point streak on the line against a pair of second-place teams during a three-game weekend.
A capsule look at the games:
WATERLOO (23-12-0-0) AT DUBUQUE (17-12-3-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Arena.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required) and www.usahockeyntdp.com/watch; audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The Saints have won all three meetings to date in the six-game series. That includes two wins at Young Arena and a 3-2 decision Jan. 21 in which Ryan St. Louis scored in the final minute to end Waterloo’s seven-game winning streak. The teams wrap up the regular season with a home-and-home series April 21-22.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints dropped a pair of overtime decisions last weekend in Plymouth, Mich., against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. In both games, they rallied from two-goal deficits to force overtime and gain valuable bonus standings points. Dubuque sits in the sixth and final playoff spot in a congested Eastern Conference. The Saints trail fifth-place Cedar Rapids by a point and second-place Green Bay by six with games in hand over all the teams ahead of them. Ryan St. Louis continues to lead the Saints in scoring with 14 goals and 36 points in 29 games.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks have won two straight after Dubuque ended their seven-game winning streak and have gone 9-1-0 in their last 10, easily the best mark in the 16-team USHL in that span. Fargo leads the overall USHL standings with 51 points, but the Black Hawks have pulled within five points in the Western Conference standings. Waterloo boasts the USHL’s third-most productive offense with 138 goals scored and have the sixth-best defense while allowing 104 goals. Miko Matikka, the USHL’s seventh-leading scorer, has two goals and an assist in four games since being acquired from Madison.
Cowbell Cup standings: Dubuque leads the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings at 9-2-0 for 18 points, followed by Cedar Rapids at 5-3-2 for 12 points, Waterloo at 5-6-0 for 10 and Des Moines at 2-5-3 for 7.
GREEN BAY (21-11-1-1) VS. DUBUQUE
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday at Dubuque; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Resch Center, Green Bay, Wis.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required) and www.usahockeyntdp.com/watch; audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: Green Bay owns a 2-1 series lead with five games remaining. The home team has won all three. In the last meeting, the Saints edged the Gamblers, 5-3, on Jan. 7 to start a five-game winning streak.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers have been in second place in the Eastern Conference for much of the season, have won their last two and own a 7-3-0 mark in their last 10. Raimonds Vitolins and Eli Sebastian share the team lead with 29 points apiece. Three former Saints play for Green Bay. Mikey DeAngelo has 20 points, Peter Kramer has 17 and Austin Oravetz has 16. DeAngelo and Oravetz are committed to Michigan State, and Kramer committed to Bentley ... Will Staring, an Air Force commit acquired by Dubuque earlier this season, has five assists in 20 games with the Saints after posting three assists in 10 games with Green Bay.
Alumni report
North Dakota junior forward Riese Gaber won the National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the week award on Monday. The former Saints standout tallied three goals, two assists and a NCHC-best 13 shots in a weekend sweep of Miami of Ohio. On Saturday, he recorded the Fighting Hawks’ first hat trick since Nov. 2, 2018. Gaber leads North Dakota and is tied for fourth in the NCHC with 16 goals, while his 28 points are second on the team and seventh in the NCHC … Former Saints defenseman Henry Thrun, a senior at Harvard University, earned the Eastern College Athletic Conference defender of the week award on Monday. He led the Crimson with five points (two goals, three assists) and a plus-5 rating in two games, scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation against Colgate on Friday night in a 5-4 (OT) win.
