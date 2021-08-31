PEOSTA, Iowa — P.J. Hogan enjoys mixing business with pleasure when he returns to his old hometown.
And, over the past decade, the University of Northern Iowa assistant basketball coach has had plenty of business reasons to visit Dubuque County. In the past six years, the Panthers have landed four elite talents in their quest to remain in the top tier of the Missouri Valley Conference.
On Monday afternoon, he joined head coach Ben Jacobson in welcoming supporters at the annual UNI men’s basketball golf outing at Thunder Hills Country Club.
“It’s great to be able to come home and find players, and it gives me a pretty good excuse to come back and catch up with some of my good friends as well,” said Hogan, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout entering his 18th season as a coach with the Panthers. “Since Coach Jake has been the head coach, it’s been about keeping the best players in the state at home, and our goal is to recruit the best ones we can.
“If we’re fortunate enough that they’re in Dubuque, that’s great. But we want the best Iowa kids, and that’s something that’s been a priority from Day 1. Any place you recruit, there has to be good players. And the guys we’ve gotten from here come from great programs where the coaching has been tremendous. Our values and their values meshed up.”
Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman and Senior grad Luke McDonnell started the recent pipeline to Cedar Falls and finished their collegiate careers by helping the Panthers win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship in 2019-20. Another Senior grad, Noah Carter, will be counted on heavily in his upcoming third season with the Panthers, and freshman Michael Duax, a Hempstead grad, figures to compete for playing time right away after a strong summer in Cedar Falls.
All four earned Telegraph Herald Player of the Year honors while in high school.
“Spencer and Luke were such integral parts of that championship team, not only in what they contributed on the court but in their leadership as well,” said Jacobson, Northern Iowa’s all-time winningest coach with a 301-189 record in 15 seasons. “They were able to finish their careers on a high note. And now we have two young guys in Noah and Michael that we’re really, really excited about. So, you’re right, this has been a great area for us recently.”
That isn’t necessarily a coincidence.
“Your former players and their families can play a big role in who you can end up getting on campus,” Jacobson said. “In a lot of ways, they’re the best salesmen we have because they’ve lived it and they can answer the questions that high school recruits want to know. They can tell you about development, academics … actually a long, long list of what young players want in a program.
“Spencer and Luke had really good careers with us and represented the program in such a positive way.”
Haldeman, who now works in Des Moines and coaches youth basketball in his free time, doesn’t mind being considered a role model for up-and-coming talent in the area. And he expects to see a lot more Dubuque County athletes moving on to higher levels — and not just in basketball.
“When young kids see someone they know — like me or Luke or Noah, and now Michael — go on to play ball in college and succeed, it makes them want to do it, too,” Haldeman said. “And it becomes a little more realistic when you see someone from your hometown go on to that next level. If you put in the work, you can make it to that next level.
“Dubuque is very fortunate right now, because you have a lot of gyms and workout facilities with people who understand what it takes to make it to the next level. In my case, it was Michael Zweifel over at Building Better Athletes who did an awesome job of getting me ready for college and lessening that adjustment period to the next level. And it’s happening in a lot of sports in Dubuque. It’s pretty cool to see.”
Jacobson can’t wait to see how his most recent local products develop over the next few seasons.
Carter, a 6-foot-6, 229-pound forward, came into his own last season after seeing spot duty as a freshman with the MVC regular-season champs. He started 14 games, saw action in all 25 and averaged 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game last season.
“The last 10 games of the season, he was playing 30 minutes a night and he was one of the major reasons why we were playing a lot better as a team the final two or three weeks,” Jacobson said. “He’s not only put himself in a great spot, he’s become a big part of what we want to do this season.”
Duax, a 6-5 forward, averaged 22 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game in leading the Mustangs to a 15-5 overall record and a Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship. He earned first-team all-state honors.
He will compete for playing time with Trae Berhow, Tywhon Pickford and Goanar Mar — three seniors who opted to return for another year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“He’s definitely going to get an opportunity to play right away,” Jacobson said. “We’re really excited about him. He plays so hard, and he’s such a great kid. We feel really lucky to have him.”