Here is a capsule preview of area boys track and field teams competing in the Tri-Rivers Conference:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Head coach — Andy Bishop (2nd season)
Returning veterans — Andrew Schmidt (Soph., distance); Joseph Hager (Sr., distance); Nolan Tracy (Sr., mid-distance); Caden Kettmann (Soph., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Cameron Templeton (Fr., sprinter); Mika Lensker (Jr., sprinter, mid-distance); Gavin O’Brien (Jr., thrower); Evan Scott (Jr., sprinter, mid-distance)
Outlook — The Mohawks will be small in numbers and will struggle to put up many team points, but do return some of their top scorers from a year ago. Kettmann and Tracy come back as the top two sprinters, and Schmidt and Hager posted solid distance times. Coach Bishop is excited to see what this group can accomplish this season.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Head coach — Mike Lutgen (22nd season)
Returning veterans — Mason Ashline (Sr., sprinter); Ian Miller (Jr., sprinter); Colin Harris (Jr., sprinter); Ike Jones (Sr., sprinter); Dawson Bergan (Jr., sprinter)
Promising newcomers — Korey Putz (Sr.); Konnor Putz (Sr.); Westin Rowcliffe (Sr.); Noah Morris (Fr.); Pryce Rochford (Fr.); Will Wiskus (Fr.); Kyler Cole (Fr.)
Outlook — The Vikings have typically been strong in hurdle races, but this year the team will look quite a bit different with no experienced hurdlers. They do return Ashline, Miller, and Harris as state qualifiers from last season. Ashline and Miller were part of the 4x200 team that finished seventh, and Harris joined them on the sprint medley squad that competed in Des Moines. With those three at the forefront, Ed-Co is poised to be strong in sprint and middle-distance races.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Head coach — Pat Meehan
Returning veterans — AJ Ambundo (Sr.); Cy Huber (Sr.); Nolan Ries (Sr.); Preston Roling (Sr.); Michael Schaul (Sr.); Devin Smith (Sr.); Domarius Strickland (Sr.); Brock Trenkamp (Sr.); Devin Meeks (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — George Livingston (Soph.); Arion Rave (Fr.); Matthew Schaul (Fr.); Michael Van Meter (Sr.); Lane Domeyer (Sr.); Brayden Bjorkgren (Fr.); Lane McShane (Soph.); TJ Cook (Fr.); Logan Clemen (Fr.); Tate Intorf (Fr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats return a number of athletes that carry a strong state pedigree from last year, highlighted by Huber, Ambundo, Ries, and Michael Schaul, who won silver in the 4x400. Huber, Ries, and Schaul were also part of the 4x800 team that placed seventh, and all three qualified in individual events at state, along with Trenkamp in the discus. The Wildcats’ hurdlers are young and inexperienced, but in all other facets, they are well-balanced and should have a number of athletes compete at the blue oval in May.