Cascade and Dyersville Beckman won’t meet during a high school baseball regular-season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.
But they could meet in the postseason.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association placed the two schools in the same postseason district for the playoffs next month. Class 2A District 7 includes Beckman, Bellevue, Cascade, Clayton Ridge/Central and Monticello.
The district champion will face the District 8 champion for a berth in the state tournament. District 8 includes Camanche, Durant, Northeast Goose Lake, Iowa City Regina and Tipton.
In Class 1A, Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley will compete in District 6 with Central City, East Buchanan, Lansing Kee, MFL/Mar-Mac, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley.
Bellevue Marquette will play in District 7 with Alburnett, Calamus-Wheatland, Easton Valley, Wyoming Midland, North Cedar, Clinton Prince of Peace and Springville.
Postseason assignments for the larger classes will be announced next week.
Western Dubuque 8, Iowa City Liberty 7 — At Iowa City: Casey Perrenoud delivered three RBIs and earned the save on the mound to notch a victory for Class 4A No. 6-ranked Western Dubuque in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Lightning.
Game 2 ended after the TH went to press.
Bellevue 9, West Branch 6 — At West Branch, Iowa: Cole Swartz, Max Jackson and Jackson Wagner all hit for doubles to support Paxton Felderman on the mound, and the Comets used a seven-run fourth inning to get past the Bears on Thursday night.
Camanche 3, Cascade 2 — At Camanche, Iowa: Eli Green hit a double and a home run to lead the Cougars on Thursday night, but a three-run seventh inning rally led to a walkoff win for the Indians.
Bellevue Marquette 14-6, East Buchanan 5-4 — At East Buchanan, Iowa: The Mohawks locked up a big sweep on Thursday night.
Marquette scored six runs in the first inning of the opener to set the tone for the sweep. Matt Brinkman had a huge game for the Mohawks, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs. Carson Michels connected for a double and Aza Berthel added a triple.
In the nightcap, Michels delivered another double, and Christian Prull earned the win on the mound behind a three-hitter.
The Mohawks dropped a pair to Easton Valley on Friday night.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Elkader 6-5, Edgewood-Colesburg 4-11 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Vikings rallied from a Game 1 loss to respond in strong fashion and earned a split with the Warriors.