The races weren’t to determine the fastest player on the team.
The players already knew who that title belonged to.
Nobody was taking that title from Ryan Brosius. These races were simply to determine the second place.
Brosius, a state champion sprinter and University of Iowa baseball recruit, laughs as he recalls the races.
“It was pretty funny. I like it,” said Brosius, Dubuque Wahlert’s do-it-all game-breaker and the 2022 Telegraph Herald Football Player of the Year.
Like in those races, Brosius’ opponents were stuck in the mud trying to track him down, and he could take any play to the house at any moment, whether he was on offense, defense or special teams.
“I don’t know if generational is the correct word yet, but he’s certainly a special athlete for us here at Wahlert,” coach Jamie Marshall said.
Brosius’ primary positions were running back and safety, but the 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior went well beyond the usual job descriptions this season.
About the only things Brosius didn’t do were kick, punt and drive the bus.
“I try my absolute best, but I just have a great team surrounding me who wants me to do that and helps me to do that to my best,” he said.
Decent answer from a guy who said he was a somewhat selfish player in the past. Brosius said he would pore over the stats after games his freshman season. He wanted to put up the best numbers possible.
“But as coaches taught me the past four years, this is a team aspect and a team sport,” he said. “I don’t know, I just tried my best to help others on my team and they obviously helped to get me better. It just worked out all season.
“This year, I don’t think stats really mattered. The whole team was just looking for a win.”
Marshall never described Brosius as a selfish player, but did notice that change in his approach.
“As good as he was with the ball, I think he wanted success for his teammates more this year than he ever has,” Marshall said. “That was really cool to see that when you give more, all of a sudden you start receiving more, and it couldn’t have happened to a better young man.”
And when he got his chances, he took advantage.
He accounted for 25 total touchdowns this season, but took a wide route to get there: he had 15 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a passing touchdown on offense, and scored touchdowns on both defense and special teams, as well.
“He plays with a chip on his shoulder. I think he has a lot of confidence in himself,” Marshall said. “He’s not the biggest kid, but I think he plays with that chip and I think that sets him up for success, as really it would anybody. Anytime you might be a little bit undersized as far as height or weight or things like that, particularly on the football field, when you have the inner drive like he does to be successful, that really separates it.”
Brosius ran for a season-high 194 yards in the Eagles’ quarterfinal win over Crestwood, sending Wahlert to the state semifinals for the first time since 1991. He had five 100-yard rushing games, seven games with more than 100 yards from scrimmage, and four games with at least 150 scrimmage yards.
Brosius finished with 984 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards on each of his 111 carries.
But he was far from just a running back. He was also the team’s second-leading receiver with 19 receptions, 336 yards and five touchdowns.
And his favorite play in the playbook, named “Fish,” called for him to take a pitch and then throw a pass to Seamus Crahan.
The Eagles ran it to perfection twice. Brosius was 2-for-2 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown.
A safety in Wahlert’s ball-hawking defense, he intercepted two passes, returning one 100 yards for a touchdown. He averaged 21.8 yards on four kickoff returns and 26.2 yards on 16 punt returns, returning three for touchdowns.
“All I can say is when a team was punting to us, it was exciting. It was like all right, let’s sit and watch and see if we have to call a play or if we’re going to score,” Marshall said.
Marshall said previously he was saving Brosius some of the wear and tear early in the season so he would be fresh for the district slate and a potential playoff run, but he still got the season off with a bang. He returned punts for scores of 56 and 55 yards in wins over traditional powers West Delaware and Davenport Assumption in the first two weeks of the season.
“After the Assumption game I was like, ‘Well, Ryan, I hope you enjoyed that because I don’t think anybody is going to kick to you anymore,’” Marshall said. “For the most part we were right, and then a couple teams tried it again and then he made them pay. I think Oelwein was the first one. Some of the guys were saying they could hear on the sideline ‘Oh no, don’t kick to him’ and they kicked it right to him. There are some funny stories.
“But once he put a few of those things on tape, and a little combination from the year before, I think word got out. But every once in a while you get a coach that wants to be stubborn, and we readily invited that.”
And that’s part of what made Brosius’ season so special.
Opposing teams game-planned specifically to stop him. Outside of a few top programs, he wasn’t possible to contain.
“That’s where it comes in to him being a team player. Yes, teams focus on him, but I think we were able to distribute the ball enough to more of his teammates,that there’s times where maybe some of his teammates are having success and then they lose track of Ryan a little bit and we’re able to get Ryan the ball,” Marshall said. “But a lot of teams paid a lot of attention to him. Put it that way. And some teams were more successful than others, but I think what it really comes back to is Ryan being a team player and he was happy when his teammates had success with the ball.”
Brosius hopes this is just the start of a smashingly successful senior year.
The University of Iowa baseball recruit is expecting to cap his career with another long run on the diamond this summer.
But he has more unfinished business to take care of first.
After winning the Iowa Class 3A 100-meter state track championship as a sophomore, he finished third in the 200 last spring.
So once again, a phenomenal athlete enters a season highly motivated.
“I guess I’ve got a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I really want to work hard and do my best in the offseason and coming up to the state meet and try my best to retake that No. 1 spot.”
