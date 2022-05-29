Bryce Rudiger struck out six and allowed just one hit in six innings of work Saturday morning to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 9-2 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Petrakis Park.
Rudiger issued just two walks in an 89-pitch effort. Ben Freed struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the win.
Ryan Brosius led a 10-hit attack with two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs. Freed and Christian Prull also drove in two runs in helping the Golden Eagles improve to 8-1.
Beckman splits — At Dyersville, Iowa: Luke Schieltz tripled and hit a grand slam in the third inning to lead Dyersville Beckman to a 12-1, five-inning victory over Union on Saturday afternoon. Lane Kramer earned the pitching win with five strikeouts in four innings.
Earlier in the day, the Trailblazers dropped a 9-5 decision to Gilbertville Don Bosco.
(Friday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 6-7, Iowa City West 3-2 — At Petrakis Park: Aaron Savary fanned nine and allowed just one hit in six innings of work, and Ryan Brosius homered as the Eagles (7-1) made the most of three hits, six walks and two hit batsmen in the opener.
Zach Callahan and Brosius combined for a four-hitter in the nightcap. Carson Cummer went 3-for-3, Jack Walsh added a pair of hits, and Patrick Fitzgerald drove in a pair of runs.
West Delaware 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks improved to 8-1 with the non-conference win.
