The Loras men’s volleyball team etched its third consecutive victory with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 straight-set win over Augustana on Wednesday in Rock Island, Ill.
Dorian Fiorenza downed 12 kills, while Joe Horn dished out 32 assists and provided seven digs.
men’s lacrosse
Clarke 13, Monmouth 11 — At Burrows Field: Connor Cole scored six times to lead the Pride past Monouth.
Dubuque 16, Augustana 6 — At Oyen Field: Ben Farraday and Giovanny Silva scored four times each to spark the Spartans.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Platteville 6, Colby 5 — At Winter Haven, Fla.: Payton Marvin had three hits to help the Pioneers past Colby.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 4, Forreston 3—At Forreston, Ill.: Brady Broshous was 2-for-4 and delivered a two-out game-winning double in the eighth to propel the WarHawks over Forreston on Tuesday.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Comets 3rd — At A.Y. McDonald Track: Riley Carrier won the 55 hurdles (8.08), and Bellevue won the distance medley relay in 3:50.64 to claim third place with 64 points at the River Valley Conference Indoor Championships hosted by the University of Dubuque on Tuesday.
Taylor Wing won the 55 dash (7.39) and long jump (15-10) as Maquoketa (70) placed third in the girls standings. Devin Simon (8.88) won the 55 hurdles and anchored the winning 4x400 relay (4:17.69) for Cascade.
