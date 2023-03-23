The Loras men’s volleyball team etched its third consecutive victory with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 straight-set win over Augustana on Wednesday in Rock Island, Ill.

Dorian Fiorenza downed 12 kills, while Joe Horn dished out 32 assists and provided seven digs.

