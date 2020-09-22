Brandon Mueller’s arrival to Clarke was fairly unceremonious. So was Cortez Thompson’s.
But as two of the very limited number of Pride football players in town during a pandemic-stricken summer, the two decided to connect.
Mueller, a transfer quarterback from Baker University, needed someone to help him fine-tune his passes. Thompson, formerly a wide receiver at the University of Dubuque, needed someone to throw to him.
“Brandon Mueller talked to me a lot this summer, told me that I’d be a nice receiver for this team,” said Thompson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore from Madison, Wis. “He’s an amazing guy. A great leader, vocal, positive throughout the game. He’s one of those players that you need around because he keeps the team moving forward.”
Months later, when Clarke opened the season against Benedictine, Mueller’s and Thompson’s connection was apparent — they hooked up six times for 43 yards. The Pride lost, 38-0, but in the big picture coach Miguel Regalado sees big things from this combo this season.
“(Mueller) is a talented guy,” said Regalado who’s leading Clarke on its second-ever football season. “His final year at Baker… he called me up and said, ‘Coach, they’re moving in a different direction. I’d love to come over and have an opportunity with you.’ I welcomed him because he’s a fantastic kid, extremely talented, and he’s going to be a great quarterback for us.”
As far as transfer students go, Mueller’s connection to his new university is as intriguing as it gets.
Two seasons ago, as a then-sophomore in 2018, Mueller started seven games at Baker, helping lead the Wildcats to a 9-3 record and the quarterfinals of the NAIA FCS Playoffs. He posted 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns throwing along with another 160 yards rushing with a score. He made another four appearances as a freshman and as a first-year redshirt, he was part of Baker when the Wildcats advanced all the way to the 2016 national title game.
It turns out there’s two members from that Baker team now at Clarke — Mueller, and the guy that recruited him to Baker to begin with, coach Regalado.
In 2016, Regalado was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator. Months later, in April 2017, Clarke introduced him as the first head coach in program history.
“I would say (Regalado) is THE reason that I was drawn to Clarke,” said Mueller, a junior and El Paso, Texas, native. “We went to the national championship and I had that whole experience, we found out that next spring that he was going to Clarke. That was great for him, super happy for him. He was a big part of our offense that was leaving.
“After everything went down at Baker, I asked him if (my transfer) could go through. It did, thankfully, and I’m glad it got done.”
Even with his Baker resume, Mueller wasn’t necessarily the presumptive starter when the Pride opened camp. Tim Evitt, himself a transfer student who’d won Clarke’s starting job last season before an injury shut him down, was back in the mix as well as Kenyon Williams — who’d replaced Evitt for the remainder of the season.
Mueller won the job anyway. Regalado said the competition for the starting spot brought the best out of the position group.
“He flat out won the job in the summer,” Regalado said. “I’ll tell you that Tim Evitt played as good of football this summer as he’s played since he’s been here. That was a fantastic competition, all summer long.”
Evitt led Clarke on a touchdown in the program’s very first opening drive. Mueller’s Pride career didn’t get off to such a hot start. His very first throw in a Clarke uniform was an interception that Benedictine wound up turning into the game’s first touchdown. The Pride then stalled on a three-and-out on the following drive.
But in the next series, Mueller flashed why he could be “the guy” for the Pride this season. With a penalty pushing Clarke back to third-and-17 on its own 22, Mueller wiggled out of the Ravens’ pressure and burst down the left sideline for a 44-yard run. He then connected with Thompson, Braydon Fisher and Darius Hernandez to set the Pride up at Benedictine’s 18.
Of course, given the shutout loss, that was one of many drives Clarke couldn’t cap off with a score (the Pride were also missing their starting kicker, in isolation from a coronavirus exposure). Evitt replaced Mueller late in the third quarter after a 22 of 40 night for 170 yards and three interceptions. Mueller also led the team with 49 yards on the ground.
It’s also worth noting that Benedictine, ranked 18th in the NAIA polls, is coming off its own stint in the NAIAD playoffs.
But in Mueller, Thompson, Evitt and other transfers on the Clarke squad, Regalado sees pieces falling into place for the Pride. They bring the experience and leadership to a still-young team that’s looking to take a step forward.
It’s not quite a playoff caliber team, Mueller said, which will make his 2020 experience a little different than his previous college playing days. But being part of Clarke’s growth is also something that excites the Pride’s new gunslinger.
“It’s a big difference,” Mueller said. “But in a way, I like the difference. I like being able to grow with the offense, the defense, the special teams. The young players, inexperience is a good thing for us because they get that experience and understand what they’ve got to do.
“I think it’s a one game at a time kind of thing.”