Walker Tart took one look across the line of scrimmage and knew it was going to be a good night.
Or at least a good start to the night.
Tart scored for Dubuque Senior on the opening play from scrimmage and the Rams never looked back, cruising to a 27-13 win over Davenport North on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Jack Simon continued his strong start to the season for Senior (2-1) by going 10 of 15 for 191 yards. Tart was on the receiving end of seven of Simon’s completions, good for 149 yards, including an early crowd-pleaser that set the tone for the night.
“I saw where the safety was and the gap in coverage and I knew right away, this was going to be a touchdown,” Tart said.
Simon fooled everyone on the game’s opening play with a perfect play-action fake. He dropped a pass over the defense that Tart hauled in and raced to a 68-yard score untouched.
“That’s how we like to start games around here,” Simon said.
Play-action didn’t work as well for North, which fell to 0-3 on the season. On their first play, the Wildcats lost 5 yards when Mason Sorensen broke through and dumped North quarterback Nolan Mosier.
The Rams’ second possession wasn’t as exciting, and was slowed by penalties and errant snaps, but still yielded points.
Simon connected on 3 of 4 passes on the drive and the sure-footed Kyle Konrardy put Senior up, 10-0, blasting a 37-yard field goal with 3:47 left in the opening quarter.
North, meanwhile, could not capitalize when the biggest break of the game went in its favor.
Senior’s Noah Roling coughed up a fumble early in the second quarter and Lance Holloway fell on it for the Wildcats at the Rams’ 39-yard line.
But the Rams’ defense held and Konrardy booted another field goal — a career-lon 49-yarder with relative ease, to cap a 7-minute drive and give the Rams a 13-0 lead they’d take to halftime.
Senior looked poised to add to its lead in the final minute of the second quarter after Tart climbed the ladder and pulled down a 46-yard reception to put the Rams on the doorstep of the end zone.
But another high snap resulted in Senior’s second turnover. North’s Wyatt Wiepert beat Simon to the bouncing ball, denying the Rams’ scoring chance.
Senior copied that move in the third quarter as the Rams forced an Ahmad Schropshire fumble inside the Wildcats’ 5-yard line. Three plays later, Simon connected with Roling on a screen pass and the junior slipped between defenders and slid into the end zone for a 20-0 Senior lead.
Senior had another scoring threat denied early in the fourth, once again via the turnover. Ty Schaber, who relieved Simon for the final quarter, lost the handle as he was headed for paydirt and North’s Jaedyn Stuckel recovered.
Both teams struggled with penalties, but Senior’s offensive firepower eventually won out, despite two late North touchdowns by Schopshire and Mosier.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Senior coach D.J. Moore said. “It’s not exactly the way we scripted it up, but at the end of the day, a win is what matters and we’re happy about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.