EPWORTH, Iowa — Cole Perrenoud would rather not dig himself an early hole. But it didn’t seem to bother him much in the Epworth Semi-pro Baseball Tournament this week.
The right-hander shook off a two-run deficit in the first inning, then didn’t allow another run the rest of the way in pitching Epworth to a 5-2 victory over Zwingle in the championship game Friday night. Perrenoud, who also overcame an early three-run deficit against Pleasant Grove earlier in the eight-team tournament, limited Zwingle to five hits and struck out 11.
“After giving up a couple of runs in the first inning, I kind of flipped the script and really got locked in,” said Perrenoud, the tournament MVP after going 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 12 hits allowed in 14 innings of work. “I just got in that mindset of, ‘No matter who’s in the box, I’m going to be better than him in this at-bat.’
“Zwingle has been the team to beat around the area pretty much all summer. They’ve been hot. I just wanted to throw strikes, get on top, not give up any free passes and let the defense do the work. The MVP is a nice award, but it takes the team to win the tournament. And it means a lot to win this first one.”
Epworth, which recently worked on extensive upgrades at Centennial Park, expanded its tournament from four teams to eight this season. Rather than charging an admission fee, the Orioles ask spectators to make a donation in the name of a family in need. This week, they raised $3,000.
“That’s something I’m really proud of, that we can do something like this for the community,” manager Tyler Hoerner said. “That’s what we’re all about.”
Zwingle opened the scoring in the top of the first after Maguire Fitzgerald led off with a single and Thomas Brannon drew a one-out walk. David Janes followed with a two-run double for an early 2-0 cushion.
The Orioles responded with a bases-loaded two-run double of their own by Dylan Pardoe in the bottom of the fourth. Austin Hosch led off the inning with a single, Colin Kreiter reached on an error and Bryce Hoerner wore a pitch to set the table for Pardoe.
Epworth took its first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Bryce Hoerner led off with a base hit and Noah Thein reached on a one-out hit batsman before John Cornelius laced a two-run double. He scored to make it 5-2 when Chris Gansen reached on an error.
“My previous at-bat, it was a similar scenario and I struck out on three pitches,” Cornelius said. “I wasn’t too happy with myself, and, in the dugout, I told myself that, if I was in that same situation again, I wasn’t going to miss it.
“I just wanted to put the ball in play any way possible. I got a hold of it, and before I knew it, I was standing on second base with a double. It’s huge for my teammates and myself to win this. Any time you host a tournament, you want to put on a show for your fans and give them a reason to keep coming back to support you.”