As the temperature kept falling, and the wind kept howling, it was far from a great day to play two. It was even less ideal for extra innings.
But Loras center fielder Max McCallum was willing to play as long as necessary to secure a sweep over his crosstown rival.
“These wins were super important for us,” McCallum said. “We were exactly .500 in conference before these games. Rolling into Easter break, we just hope to stay hot throughout the next week.”
McCallum went a combined 6-for-12 with two home runs, and Daniel Rogers rebounded with four hits including the 12th-inning game-winner after a hitless Game 1 as the Duhawks swept an American Rivers Conference doubleheader, 8-3 and 7-6 in 12 innings, over the University of Dubuque on Wednesday at Runkle Field as the temperature dipped to 40 degrees in the nightcap.
After a 14-run effort to claim the final game in a weekend series with Buena Vista, the Duhawks’ hot bats continued, pounding out a combined 27 hits on Wednesday.
“Our bats have been really good,” Loras coach Carl Tebon said. “We scored a lot of runs against Buena Vista, but came out on the wrong end twice. That’s what we needed today.”
Not to be overlooked was the gritty effort by Loras’ pitching staff, which was boosted by quality spot starts from Dylan Ackermann and Danny Heimer. Ackermann was scoreless over three innings in the opener, and Heimer followed suit in Game 2.
“You look at our pitching performance, too,” Tebon said. “This is not easy to pitch in this stuff. This was just an all-around team effort.”
With Loras (15-9, 6-4 A-R-C) leading, 5-0, in the opener, MacCallum delivered the game’s big blow, a towering, no-doubt three-run blast over the right-centerfield wall to make it an 8-0 game.
“We had (runners on) first and third; I was just thinking about hitting the ball up the middle,” McCallum said. “I ended up hitting one pretty much over the scoreboard. A windy day like today, hard fly balls will go over the fence. That’s just kind of how it goes.”
Collin Husko, Brandon Watkins and Joe Unger had two hits each for UD, which outhit Loras, 12-11, but was unable to find clutch hits and stranded 10 runners on base.
McCallum’s two-run homer in the fourth inning of Game 2 lifted the Duhawks to a 3-0 lead, and Rogers made it 4-0 with an RBI groundout.
The Spartans (15-5, 5-4) charged back to tie it with a four-run sixth. Watkins knocked a two-run double, and Patrick Rafferty knotted the score with a sacrifice fly. Colton Pfeifer followed with what looked to be a go-ahead single, but Duhawks’ right fielder Nick DiBenedetto rifled a perfect strike to nab the runner at home.
“We just never give up,” McCallum said. “We know if we fall behind, we’ve got the bats to come back, but that was a big play for us right there to not let them grab the lead.”
Loras’ Dakota Church broke a 4-4 tie that lasted all of two hitters when he sent a line drive solo home run over the left-field fence in the top of the seventh to make it 5-4.
Parker Allen gave UD its first lead all day with a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to put the Spartans ahead, 6-5. But, Jackson Cullen, making his first plate appearance of the afternoon, delivered a clutch game-tying single a half-inning later and tied the game at 6-6.
“We could have given up that second game, but our guys stayed in it,” Tebon said. “Jackson Cullen’s base hit was huge to extend the game.”
Rogers laced a game-winning, opposite-field RBI double in the 12th inning to wrap up a third straight victory for the Duhawks, and give the Spartans consecutive losses for just the second time this season.
“These were just two good college baseball games, and hopefully it leads to bigger things for us in the future,” Tebon said.
