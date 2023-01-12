Clarke’s Tina Ubl goes in for a layup during a Dec. 17 game against Benedictine. Ubl scored 23 points as the Pride beat Culver-Stockton, 76-64, on Wednesday night for their seventh consecutive victory.
Tina Ubl scored 23 points and Bellevue grad Emma Kelchen added 14 points and nine rebounds as Clarke beat Culver-Stockton, 76-64, on Wednesday night at the Kehl Center.
It was the season-high seventh consecutive win for the Pride, who outrebounded Culver-Stockton, 38-24, while shooting 52.8% from the floor (28-for-53) and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. Madison Lindauer chipped in 11 points off the bench for Clarke (14-2, 8-2 Heart of America Conference).
UW-Eau Claire 75, UW-Platteville 59 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson scored 11 points and Sarah Mueller added 10, but the Pioneers (8-8, 1-4 WIAC) fell into an 11-point halftime deficit they couldn’t climb out of and lost their third consecutive game.
Recommended for you
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 71, Culver-Stockton 55 — At Kehl Center: Chris Burnell scored 20 points to lead four Clarke players in double figures, and the Pride routed Culver-Stockton to snap a four-game losing streak. Daquon Lewis added 14 points, Chandler Dean added 11 and Anthony Eddy had 10 for Clarke (8-7, 3-6 Heart).
UW-Platteville 87, UW-Eau Claire 80 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Brady Olson and Julian Samuels scored 22 points apiece, Logan Pearson added 20, and the Pioneers (10-6, 3-2 WIAC) used a big second half to get past UW-Eau Claire for its fifth win in six games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 71, Ashton-Franklin Center 30 — At Ashton, Ill: Connor Glasgow scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, Kaden Hauber added 16 and Parker Studtmann and Kolby Knautz had 11 apiece as the Pirates routed Ashton-Franklin Center.
Scales Mound 76, West Carroll 30 — At Savanna, Ill.: Dylan Slavenburg scored 16 points to lead six Hornets in double figures, and Class 1A No. 11-ranked Scales Mound built a 23-point halftime lead in a blowout victory over the Thunder.
Stockton 38, East Dubuque 37 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Dustin Oppold scored 10 points as the Blackhawks held off the Warriors.
Warren 45, River Ridge (Ill.) 32 — At Hanover, Ill.: George Winter scored 13 points, but the Wildcats fell at home to the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.