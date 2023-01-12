12172022-clarkevsravensbball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Clarke’s Tina Ubl goes in for a layup during a Dec. 17 game against Benedictine. Ubl scored 23 points as the Pride beat Culver-Stockton, 76-64, on Wednesday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Tina Ubl scored 23 points and Bellevue grad Emma Kelchen added 14 points and nine rebounds as Clarke beat Culver-Stockton, 76-64, on Wednesday night at the Kehl Center.

It was the season-high seventh consecutive win for the Pride, who outrebounded Culver-Stockton, 38-24, while shooting 52.8% from the floor (28-for-53) and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. Madison Lindauer chipped in 11 points off the bench for Clarke (14-2, 8-2 Heart of America Conference).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.