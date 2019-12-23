CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Despite returning most of the same pieces, Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson doubts his offense could’ve clicked last year the way it has of late.
Behind that efficient scoring, Jacobson’s Panthers closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule with their best start in five years.
A.J. Green scored 24 points and Trae Berhow finished with 23 to lead UNI to an 88-80 win over Marshall on Sunday in the McLeod Center.
At 11-1, the Panthers are off to their best pre-conference start since 2014-15. They improved to 7-0 at home and at 77.8 points per game, they enter their Missouri Valley Conference slate as the second-highest scoring team in the league.
“We’ve played good offense, we’ve had a pretty good stretch,” said Jacobson, now in his 14th season. “We have a group of guys that know each other, a group of guys that go together, a group of guys that are extremely coachable.”
That opening schedule was no cakewalk, either. UNI’s lone loss came to current No. 25 West Virginia, 60-55, on Nov. 26. Since then, the Panthers have rattled off five straight wins, including a 79-76 road win over then-ranked Colorado on Dec. 10.
So far, the players feel they’ve passed every test. Green said the non-conference slate has prepped them well for what the MVC is about to bring.
“We’ve seen a lot of different stuff with non-conference,” said Green, who finished 12 of 14 at the free throw line, including some key points down the stretch to keep Marshall out of reach. “Teams have thrown a lot of different stuff at us. We’ve played some Power-5 schools that are big and athletic, so I think we’ve kind of seen it all before conference play. I think as long as we continue to prepare the same, we’ll be ready no matter who we see.”
After Marshall took a 21-20 lead midway through the first half, Western Dubuque graduate Spencer Haldeman keyed a 12-1 UNI run with back-to-back 3-pointers, pushing the Panthers in front for good, 32-22. The Thundering Herd (5-7) inched back within 39-38 before Green banked home a bucket in the closing seconds of the half to give Northern Iowa a 41-38 lead at the break.
Isaiah Brown hit back-to-back 3s as the Panthers opened up a 47-40 advantage at the start of the second half, when Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni began taking exception with officials. The referees gave him two technicals and Green sank four straight free throws to build UNI’s lead to 51-40.
After the Panthers pushed their lead to 63-45, D’Antoni was T’d up again after directing comments at the officials and ejected with 13:05 left in the game.
That seemed to ignite the Herd, who stormed back within 71-64 following the ejection, and they stayed within single digits for most of the remaining 7 minutes. After a layup by Taevion Kinsey brought Marshall within 80-74 in the final minute, Haldeman and Berhow combined to go 4-for-4 over the remaining 40 seconds to put the game out of reach.
“We weren’t getting enough stops to extend our lead and they were kind of sticking around,” Haldeman said. “But we made enough plays down the stretch, made enough shots that we pulled it out.”
Haldeman finished with 13 points, 3 of 5 on 3-pointers and 4-for-4 on free throws. Andrew Taylor finished with a game-high 27 points for Marshall.
Northern Iowa opens conference play on New Year’s Eve at Illinois State.