After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 35th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game returns next month.

The All-Star Game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in Worthington and will be followed by the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame inductions. The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League owns a 10-6 lead over the Prairie League in the series since the format shifted from a North vs. South format.

Here are the starters and reserves for each team:

EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE

Manager — Scott Harris (Farley)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher — T.J. Deardorff (Dyersville)

Catcher — Aaron Wulfekuhle (Farley)

First base — Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)

Second base — Alex Savary (Dubuque Budweisers)

Shortstop — Alex Vaassen (Farley)

Third base — Brett LaMere (Key West)

Left field — Ryan Mabe (Rickardsville)

Centerfield — Andrew Mescher (Monticello)

Right field — Bryce Simon (Cascade)

Designated hitter — Ben Ogden (Worthington)

RESERVES

Cascade — Brock Simon, Austin Gehl

Dubuque Budweisers — Danny Rogers

Dyersville — Joel Vaske

Farley — Andy Seabrooke

Key West — Nick Woltkamp, Ben Oglesby

Monticello — Matt Holmes

Rickardsville — Jeff Steele

Worthington — Luke Goedken

PRAIRIE LEAGUE

Managers — Eric DeSousa and Max Hoffman (Bernard)

STARTING LINEUP

Pitcher — Charlie Jaeger (Balltown)

Catcher — Riley Reed (Bernard)

First base — Hunter Sherman (East Dubuque)

Second base — Jarred Koos (Bellevue)

Shortstop — Logan Zarra (Holy Cross)

Third base — Dylan Pardoe (Epworth)

Left field — Damon Jaeger (Placid)

Centerfield — Isaac Evans (Zwingle)

Right field — Tucker Mai (Dubuque Packers)

Designated hitter — Connor Grant (Peosta)

RESERVES

Balltown — Jimmy McDermott

Bellevue — Luke Carroll

Bernard — Trace Hoffman

Dubuque Packers — Christian Castro

East Dubuque — Layne Boyer

Epworth — Lucas Bixby

Holy Cross — Sam Noel

Peosta — Nate Ramler

Placid — Marshall McCarty

Zwingle — Maguire Fitzgerald

HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

The Hall of Fame inductees include Dubuque’s Mark Gassmann, Farley’s Scott Harris, Rickardsville’s Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove’s Gery “Baldy” McDermott and Cascade’s Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington’s Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville’s Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.

They will be honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. Tickets for the dinner/program can be purchased from Hall of Fame committee members Gary Langel or Rich Knepper and cost $20 per person.

Tags

Recommended for you