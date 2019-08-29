GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Iowa City 121, Dubuque Hempstead 64 — At Loras: Samantha Fish placed first in the 100 backstroke and then teamed up with Molly Guehr, Emily Rober and Faith Jasper for a winning 200 medley relay win in the Mustangs’ dual loss.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats lose twice — River Ridge (Ill.) opened the season with a 2-1 loss to West Carroll on Tuesday and followed with a 2-0 loss to Stockton on Wednesday. Riley Finn, Sarah Pratt and Julia Finazzo had two kills apiece against the Thunder. Abby Richmond finished with four kills against the Blackhawks.