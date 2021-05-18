EPWORTH, Iowa — With the regular season winding down and postseason play looming, the Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque girls soccer teams were looking to regain some much-needed momentum Tuesday night.
The Class 1A No. 4-ranked Golden Eagles had dropped their last three contests entering the game while the Bobcats were in the midst of a six-game losing streak. Three Wahlert first-half goals proved to be the difference as the Eagles withstood a torrid WD attack in the final 40 minutes to claim the victory, 3-1, on a windy, rainy night.
“We knew the wind was going to be factor so we wanted to get those goals early when we had the wind with us,” Wahlert coach Jill Leibforth said. The second half was all defensive tactics for us and we were able to hang on.”
With the win, Wahlert (8-5) won the outright city championship, having defeated Hempstead, 4-1, on April 13 and Senior, 6-0, on April 22.
“We are dealing with some injuries that took us out for a week or so, but it’s all about how you rebound and how you can reinvent yourself as a team going forward, and that’s what were doing right now, “ Leibforth said. “It feels good to get back in the win column and to be city champs as well.”
With leading goal-scorer Emma Donovan out with an injury, Wahlert relied on balanced scoring to take control of the game in the first 40 minutes.
After nearly connecting for a goal two minutes into the game, Gabby Moran landed a sinking corner kick perfectly on the head of fellow senior Maya Wachter, who buried it in the left side of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 30:42 mark. Senior Allie Kutsch extended the lead at 24:33 when she lofted a beautiful free-kick from 35 yards and placed it perfectly on net, just over Bobcat goalkeeper Faith Krapfl’s reach.
Wachter, who was the catalyst of many Wahlert scoring attacks in the first half, nearly added two more goals in the 17th and 18th minute. Instead, at 14:30, she controlled a loose ball and delivered a perfect feed to Ivy Dearstone, who found the back of the net, to make it 3-0.
“We started the season off pretty well and then losing a couple in a row was a downfall, but it made us want to really work harder,” Dearstone said.
With Wachter, Moran and Kutsch all making significant contributions to the win, Dearstone, a senior herself, said being city champs is a special way to close out their careers.
“Being a senior and with COVID last year, it’s just a great feeling, especially because we’ve had so much taken from us. It’s amazing to have this kind of experience our senior year.”
Trailing 3-0 entering the second half, WD came out on the attack led by leading goal-scorer Faith Bower, who’s right-footer in the 33rd minute nearly cut into the lead.
Bower wouldn’t be contained long as she gave the Bobcats momentum at 28:21. The senior’s free-kick from 30 yards out curled into the left corner of the net, to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Western Dubuque controlled the ball and was driving for the majority of the second half with multiple scoring opportunities. Natalie Coyle’s header in the 23rd minute sailed just wide and Bower’s corner kick in the 17th minute just missed a wide open Saide Lyons for an open goal. Lyons nearly scored again with 7 minutes to go, but her right-footer hit the goal post.
“We can definitely build off that second half,” Bobcat coach CeCe Zangara said. “I know this team very well and we are in a rut right now. We acknowledge that, and that’s what’s going to get us out of it. This team is a family and we wont stop and that will carry us to the end of the season. This team will fight until the end.”