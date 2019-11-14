The Iowa State Volleyball Championship Tournament continues today with three area teams seeking berths to the state finals. Here is a capsule look at Dyersville Beckman, Western Dubuque and West Delaware entering today’s matches.
CLASS 4A
NO. 7 WESTERN DUBUQUE (23-13) VS. NO. 6 MARION (31-10)
Time: Noon at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Western Dubuque key players: Ella Meyer (fr., L; 25 aces, 322 digs), Meg Besler (jr., RS; 159 kills, 53 blocks), Meredith Bahl (soph., OH; 268 kills, 30 aces, 191 digs, 34 blocks), Clare Horsfield (sr., DS); 25 aces, 174 digs), Kaylee Elgin (sr., MH; 109 kills, 16 aces, 65 blocks), Maddie Harris (soph., OH; 264 kills, 18 aces, 174 digs, 21 blocks), Libby Lansing (fr., MH; 33 kills, 54 blocks), Maddy Maahs (soph., S; 55 kills, 34 aces, 811 assists, 156 digs, 34 blocks)
Winner: Advances to Friday’s Iowa 4A championship match against the winner of No. 5 West Delaware and No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 12:15 p.m.
Outlook: It’s hardly a footnote — The Bobcats have had arguably the toughest and most unlikely ride among the four 4A semifinalists. They’re the only team left in the field that didn’t earn a bye in the first round of the postseason. They knocked out both the defending state champs in Dubuque Wahlert and the reigning 4A runner up in Cedar Rapids Xavier. They dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole against the second-seeded Saints and ousted them in five sets. Given all of that, nobody should be counting out Western Dubuque by now despite being the lowest remaining seed.
NO. 5 WEST DELAWARE (40-5) VS. NO. 1 SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON (35-3)
Time: Noon at the U.S. Cellular Center
West Delaware key players: Carlee Smith (soph., OH; 119 kills, 88 digs, 23 blocks), Ella Koloc (soph., L; 104 assists, 416 digs, 33 aces), Macey Kleitsch (sr., S; 167 kills, 46 aces, 922 assists, 311 digs, 22 blocks), Kayla Felton (soph., DS; 218 digs, 23 aces), Sydney Morris (sr., DS; 29 aces, 179 digs), Alivia Schulte (fr., OH; 114 kills, 72 digs, 21 blocks), Heather Heims (jr., DS, 245 digs), Kinley Kolbet (sr., MH; 241 kills, 76 blocks), Ava Hauser (jr., RS; 240 kills, 70 digs, 42 blocks), Allison Collier (sr., MH; 227 kills, 56 aces, 52 digs, 48 blocks)
Winner: Advances to Friday’s Iowa 4A championship match against the winner of No. 7 Western Dubuque and No. 6 Marion.
Outlook: A chance at redemption for West Delaware, as it takes on the team that ended its season in 2018. If the Hawks advance, it will be because they contained Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kenzie Foley. She is a majority of the Titans’ offense. There are plenty of reasons to have faith in the Hawks in this match. Through Macey Kleitsch, they have the most accomplished setter left in the 4A tournament.
CLASS 2A
NO. 2 DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (41-8) VS. NO. 6 CLARION-GOLDFIELD-DOWS (30-6)
Time: 4 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center
Beckman key players: Chloe Ungs (sr., OH; 145 kills, 30 blocks), Ashley Engelken (sr., DS; 29 aces, 216 digs), Makayla Koelker (jr., S; 491 assists, 99 digs), Paige McDermott (sr., MH; 204 kills, 36 aces, 74 blocks), Kiersten Schmitt (soph., RS/S; 232 kills, 290 assists, 79 digs, 63 blocks), Jada Wills (sr., OH; 474 kills, 60 aces, 253 digs, 52 blocks), Leah Wessels (soph., S; 276 assists, 61 digs), Haley LeGrand (sr., RS; 12 kills, 8 blocks), Kylee Rueber (jr., MH; 91 kills, 84 blocks), Olivia Hogan (soph., L; 398 digs, 14 aces)
Winner: Advances to Friday’s 2A championship match against the winner of No. 1 Western Christian and No. 4 Osage at 4:45 p.m.
Outlook: The Trailblazers have played exceptionally scrappy this postseason, but up next is likely the hardest hitter remaining in the 2A field. C-G-D’s Morgan Middleton leads the state with 526 kills entering the tournament at a .377 kill rate. Middleton accounts for more than half of the Cowgirls’ total kills, with another 54 aces to boot. Priority No. 1 has to be slowing her down at all costs. Beckman is bringing some strong serving and passing to the table, possibly enough to keep C-G-D out of rhythm.