Lucas Duax always draws the toughest assignments when Upper Iowa University men’s basketball coach Brooks McKowen develops a defensive game plan.
Last week, the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selected the redshirt sophomore from Dubuque Hempstead as its South Division defensive player of the year.
“Lucas has been great on both ends of the floor all year,” McKowen said. “He is our best overall defender and knows that he is going to be matched up with our opponent’s best offensive player every night. He is versatile enough to guard 1-5 and has an unbelievable knack for the ball.”
Duax started all 12 conference games for the Peacocks and led the league with 29 steals for the second consecutive season. He also collected a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game in NSIC play.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard ranked in the top 15 in the NSIC in scoring (15.8 points per game), field goal percentage (49.3%), and minutes per game (33.6). He registered career-highs in points, rebounds, offensive rebounds, and steals versus NSIC opponents this season.
Duax scored 24 points in a losing effort versus the University of Sioux Falls. In a pair of wins over Concordia University, St. Paul, he tallied six steals on Friday before grabbing 13 boards on Saturday, seven of which came on the offensive end. The effort earned him the Week 6 NSIC Player of the Week honor. Duax scored in double-figures in 10 conference games and surpassed the 20-point mark on four occasions.
The Peacocks’ roster includes two of his brothers — senior Connor and sophomore Max. Their youngest sibling, Hempstead senior Michael, will play at the University of Northern Iowa in the fall.
Harris keys Ole Miss victory — Calvin Harris, a freshman from Western Dubuque High School, helped the University of Mississippi rally for a 6-5 victory over Central Florida on Saturday. He collected his first collegiate hit, a double, in the bottom of the ninth inning and later scored the tying run as the Rebels scored three times in the inning. Last week, Ole Miss earned the first No. 1 ranking in program history.
Lancaster to Western Illinois — Darlington senior Carter Lancaster announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity to play basketball at Western Illinois University. The Leathernecks are coached by former UW-Platteville star Rob Jeter.
Loras unveils videoboard — Loras College will unveil a new state-of-the art videoboard in the Rock Bowl Stadium when the Duhawks host Augustana in women’s lacrosse at 5 p.m. today. The 18-foot by 26-foot display ranks among the 10 largest in NCAA Division III and provides the opportunity to play live video during athletic competition and campus events while displaying a high-quality image. The John and Charlotte Gavin family, of Iowa City, provided $250,000 toward the project, which also drew support from the Class of 1965. Construction of the videoboard began in November.
Lawrence honored by WIAC — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Tuesday named the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence as its women’s indoor track athlete of the week. The sophomore from Benton, Wis., won the 60-meter hurdles (8.76 seconds) in UW-La Crosse’s dual at UW-Stevens Point on Feb. 27. Her time of 8.76 seconds is tied for first on the NCAA Division III honor roll. She was also on UW-La Crosse’s winning 4x400-meter relay (4:02.97).
Pioneers host semis — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville men’s basketball team (6-2, 5-1) will host UW-River Falls (5-3, 3-2) at 7 p.m. tonight in the WIAC tournament semifinals. The winner will face either UW-Oshkosh (5-1, 4-1) or UW-La Crosse (7-2, 5-1) in the championship game Friday night. The Pioneers earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.
Spartans move up to No. 7 — The University of Dubuque men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in the D3hoops.com weekly poll. The Spartans are 10-0.
Loras spikers earn A-R-C honors — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College’s Jackie Alberto, a senior outside hitter from Tinley Park, Ill., and Jade Casper, a sophomore outside hitter from Downers Grove, Ill., as its women’s volleyball defensive and offensive players of the week. They led the Duhawks to wins over Dubuque and Simpson last week to remain perfect this season.
Cutsforth playing at DMACC — Bennett Cutsforth, a freshman outfielder from Dubuque Wahlert, is hitting .273 through his first three games at Des Moines Area Community College.
Birt ranked No. 1 — Millikin University’s Bradan Birt, a senior who prepped at Western Dubuque, is ranked No. 1 at 165 pounds in the latest NCAA Division III wrestling rankings. His brother, former Wahlert standout Tristan Birt, is ranked No. 5 at 157. As a team, the Big Blue are No. 7.
Pioneer matmen finish second — A pair of UW-Platteville wrestlers finished second at the WIAC championships Sunday at Stevens Point. Isaac Wiegel took second at 133, and Alexander Strueder took second at 165. La Crosse won its fifth straight team title, while the Pioneers placed fifth. Platteville’s Luke Pradel earned a spot on the league’s sportsmanship team.
Coe picked to win A-R-C baseball title — Coe College landed six of the nine first-place votes in the A-R-C preseason baseball coaches poll. The Kohawks’ roster includes former Dubuque County standouts T.J. Deardorff (Senior), Isaac Evans (Wahlert), Riley LeGrand (Dyersville Beckman), Reid Rausch (Cascade) and Alex Timp (Wahlert), while former Cascade standout Nolan Weber serves as an assistant coach.
The University of Dubuque was fifth in the coaches poll, while Loras was eighth.
Central tabbed in A-R-C softball — Central College landed seven of the nine first-place votes in the A-R-C preseason softball coaches poll. Dubuque was picked to finish fourth and Loras was tabbed for ninth.