A capsule look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (3-2-0-0) at DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (2-0-1-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque spoiled Green Bay’s home opener, 7-1, on Oct. 2, and the Gamblers won, 5-4 in overtime, in the Saints’ home opener last weekend.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints are one of just five USHL teams without a regulation-time defeat this season. Through four games, 18 different players have registered at least one point and 12 different players have scored at least one goal for Dubuque. Tristan Lemyre leads the team with six points, including three goals.
Scouting Green Bay: After consecutive losses to Des Moines and Dubuque by at least four goals each, the Gamblers responded last weekend with wins over Cedar Rapids and Dubuque to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Jackson Hallum, who leads the league with seven goals, earned USHL forward of the week honors after scoring four goals against Cedar Rapids and two against Dubuque. He also added an assist and had a shootout goal against the Saints.
1980s Night: The Saints will celebrate 1980s Night at tonight’s game. With a $10 purchase from Family Beer & Liquor in East Dubuque, Ill., fans will receive four vouchers to the game.
FIGHTING SAINTS at WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (2-3-0-0)
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Young Arena, Waterloo, Iowa
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: First meeting.
Scouting Waterloo: For the first time since Dubuque returned to the USHL in 2010-11, the Saints will not see P.K. O’Handley behind the Waterloo bench. O’Handley moved into the role of president of hockey operations after 19 seasons as head coach of the Black Hawks. The winningest coach in league history, he won a total of 778 games, including 638 with the Black Hawks. He previously coached at North Iowa in the USHL. Matt Smaby, a former University of North Dakota standout, took over as head coach of the Black Hawks in late July.
Cowbell Cup: The Cowbell Cup is awarded to the Eastern Iowa team with the best record in head-to-head games between Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. Dubuque has won the trophy five times since its inception in 2011-12. Saturday’s game, however, will not count in the Cowbell Cup standings. Only the final six meetings between each opponent will factor in the standings.