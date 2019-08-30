Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
DAVENPORT NORTH (0-0) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Davenport North won, 11-10
Outlook — One-point losses cost the Mustangs last year. With a strong cast of returning players, expect Hempstead to use that as motivation.
TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Davenport North 13
DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-0) at LINN-MAR (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Senior won, 7-6
Outlook — Disappointed with how last year ended, the Rams hope to get off to a strong start tonight. With veterans at the offensive skill positions, Senior has high hopes for 2019.
TH prediction — Senior 21, Linn-Mar 17
WEST DELAWARE (0-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370, KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — West Delaware won, 56-20
Outlook — The Golden Eagles begin a new era as Jamie Marshall coaches his first game at his alma mater. West Delaware is a traditional power, and could put a damper on Wahlert’s big opening night.
TH prediction — West Delaware 35, Wahlert 21
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-0) at CLINTON (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 45-7
Outlook — The Bobcats are coming off a trip to the Class 3A state championship and have a large class of returning playmakers. This one wasn’t close last year. Expect Western Dubuque to follow that script again.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Clinton 10
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (0-0) at BELLEVUE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Bellevue won, 41-20
Outlook — An exciting matchup that features two of the area’s top state finishers last year. Bellevue reached the quarterfinals in Class 1A, while Ed-Co made the state semifinals for the first time in Class A. Both teams lost standout players, but return enough for what should be a hot opener to the season.
TH prediction — Bellevue 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
CASCADE (0-0) at MONTICELLO (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Cascade won, 39-34
Outlook — The Cougars are filling in many positions graduated from last year, and will need players to step up in bigger roles tonight against a fierce rival.
TH prediction — Monticello 14, Cascade 13
LAPORTE CITY UNION (0-0) at DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (0-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Union won, 26-13
Outlook — Beckman is looking for improvement in Year 2 under coach Mark Atwater. Evan Wulfekuhle returns at running back and should have a big season, but Union is a tough start.
TH prediction — Union 20, Beckman 17
ILLINOIS
ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER (0-0)
at EAST DUBUQUE (0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Warriors are hungry to return to the playoffs, and expect them to get started with a big win tonight.
TH prediction — East Dubuque 28, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
WISCONSIN
LANCASTER (1-0) at RIVER VALLEY (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — River Valley won, 27-17
Outlook — In years past, this game would have likely had Southwest Wisconsin Conference title implications. Now in the SWAL, Lancaster hopes to deliver another loss to its former rival.
TH prediction — Lancaster 21, River Valley 20
Season records
O’Neill: 3-1
Ortman: 0-0