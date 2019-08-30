Football
Western Dubuque’s Ben Bryant looks for running room during the Bobcats’ game against Clinton last season in Epworth, Iowa. Western Dubuque opens the 2019 season tonight at Clinton.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:

IOWA

DAVENPORT NORTH (0-0) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-0)

Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.

Last year — Davenport North won, 11-10

Outlook — One-point losses cost the Mustangs last year. With a strong cast of returning players, expect Hempstead to use that as motivation.

TH prediction — Hempstead 28, Davenport North 13

DUBUQUE SENIOR (0-0) at LINN-MAR (0-0)

Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.

Last year — Senior won, 7-6

Outlook — Disappointed with how last year ended, the Rams hope to get off to a strong start tonight. With veterans at the offensive skill positions, Senior has high hopes for 2019.

TH prediction — Senior 21, Linn-Mar 17

WEST DELAWARE (0-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (0-0)

Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.

Radio — KDTH-AM 1370, KMCH-FM 94.7

Last year — West Delaware won, 56-20

Outlook — The Golden Eagles begin a new era as Jamie Marshall coaches his first game at his alma mater. West Delaware is a traditional power, and could put a damper on Wahlert’s big opening night.

TH prediction — West Delaware 35, Wahlert 21

WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-0) at CLINTON (0-0)

Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.

Last year — Western Dubuque won, 45-7

Outlook — The Bobcats are coming off a trip to the Class 3A state championship and have a large class of returning playmakers. This one wasn’t close last year. Expect Western Dubuque to follow that script again.

TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Clinton 10

EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (0-0) at BELLEVUE (0-0)

Kickoff — 7 p.m.

Last year — Bellevue won, 41-20

Outlook — An exciting matchup that features two of the area’s top state finishers last year. Bellevue reached the quarterfinals in Class 1A, while Ed-Co made the state semifinals for the first time in Class A. Both teams lost standout players, but return enough for what should be a hot opener to the season.

TH prediction — Bellevue 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

CASCADE (0-0) at MONTICELLO (0-0)

Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.

Radio — KDST-FM 99.3

Last year — Cascade won, 39-34

Outlook — The Cougars are filling in many positions graduated from last year, and will need players to step up in bigger roles tonight against a fierce rival.

TH prediction — Monticello 14, Cascade 13

LAPORTE CITY UNION (0-0) at DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (0-0)

Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.

Last year — Union won, 26-13

Outlook — Beckman is looking for improvement in Year 2 under coach Mark Atwater. Evan Wulfekuhle returns at running back and should have a big season, but Union is a tough start.

TH prediction — Union 20, Beckman 17

ILLINOIS

ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER (0-0)

at EAST DUBUQUE (0-0)

Kickoff — 7 p.m.

Last year — Did not meet

Outlook — The Warriors are hungry to return to the playoffs, and expect them to get started with a big win tonight.

TH prediction — East Dubuque 28, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

WISCONSIN

LANCASTER (1-0) at RIVER VALLEY (1-0)

Kickoff — 7 p.m.

Radio — superhits106.com

Last year — River Valley won, 27-17

Outlook — In years past, this game would have likely had Southwest Wisconsin Conference title implications. Now in the SWAL, Lancaster hopes to deliver another loss to its former rival.

TH prediction — Lancaster 21, River Valley 20

