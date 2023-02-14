BELLEVUE, Iowa — Forget second quarter.
After 8 minutes of play on Monday, it was time to start thinking about the second round.
Bellevue Marquette’s near-flawless first quarter set the stage for a 76-31 stomping of North Cedar in an Iowa Class 1A boys basketball playoff opener at Marquette High School.
Spencer Roeder led the attack for Marquette, which improved to 20-3, with 22 points. Kannon Still scored 19 and Caden Kettman 11 for Marquette.
Hunter Lohman had nine and Jaydon Nabb chipped in seven for North Cedar, which closed 3-19.
“I give North Cedar credit. They battled,” Marquette coach Isaac Sturm said. “We weren’t about to take them lightly. We haven’t gotten a district win in a while. Finally got one. It feels good to be moving on.”
Marquette’s first two baskets — and four of its first five — came from beyond the arc. Roeder contributed three of the 3-pointers, including consecutive makes that put Marquette up, 14-4, and forced a timeout from North Cedar.
That didn’t help the Knights. Nothing much could because of the way Marquette was playing.
North Cedar struggled against Marquette’s full court press. The Knights coughed up seven turnovers in the opening period.
Marquette, meanwhile, made 10 straight field goals at one point and went 11-for-14 from the field in the opening period to grab a commanding 27-5 lead.
“We came ready,” Roeder said. “Our defense created some good looks and we were hitting the shots.”
Marquette cooled a bit, missing eight-straight field goals to start the second period and going scoreless until more than 3 minutes passed.
But that didn’t make things any better for North Cedar.
The Knights scored four straight to open the frame, but continued to struggle getting the ball past half court, commiting 10 more turnovers in the second — more than half of them coming against the menacing Marquette press and yielding quick buckets for the Tri-Rivers East champions.
And Marquette’s shooters didn’t stay cold for long.
The 6-foot-5 Roeder buried two more 3-pointers in the second. His length helped Marquette dominate on defense as well.
Roeder and Still, Marquette’s 5-foot-6 junior point guard, accounted for 16 consecutive points during a stretch in which the pair also combined for five steals as Marquette went into halftime up, 53-13.
“We wanted to play fast,” Still said. “The (full court) press worked great. We start out with it and if it works, we stick with it. It led to some good shots and guys were hitting.”
The Knights opened the second half with a 7-2 run but once again Roeder quelled any bright spots by North Cedar with an and-1 conversion as Marquette poured it on stretching the lead to as much as 50.
“We got the press going early and that led to some steals and some easy buckets,” Sturm said. “But then the shooters got going and that really helped.”
