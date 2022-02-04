PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien girls basketball team shot the lights out of its home gymnasium Thursday night.
The WIAA Division 3 No. 3-ranked Blackhawks finished the game shooting 60% from the floor — including a 79% performance in the second half — on the way to their 18th straight win. Prairie du Chien improved to 19-1 overall and stands alone at the top of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference with a 6-0 record following a 63-30 win over visiting Platteville.
And as good as their offense was, the Blackhawks’ defense was just as impressive.
Prairie du Chien held the Hillmen (12-7, 5-2) to just three second-half field goals while holding leading-scorer Camryn Nies (16.6 ppg) scoreless in the game. The Hillmen finished the game shooting 29% from the field.
“These girls did a great job of attacking the basket tonight and not settling for 3-pointers,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “It was a complete team effort, and our defense really shined, especially in the second half.”
Junior Ashlyn Knapp did the majority of the work defending Nies, holding the senior guard to 0-for-8 shooting.
“It feels really good to know that we were able to keep her from scoring,” Knapp said. “She is a good shooter so we just made sure we always knew where she was on the floor. Our team communication was the key to our defense tonight.”
The Hillmen were able to keep the game within reach in the first half, trailing by just four at 14-10 after an Ellie Temperly basket in the post.
“I thought we gave up too many points in the post in the first half, but our girls did a great job of controlling the lane in the second half and really eliminating those easy baskets,” Shedivy said.
Prairie du Chien ended the first half on a 14-6 run to take a 28-16 lead. It opened the second half on a 13-0 run to go up, 41-17. The Blackhawks were led by senior University of Wisconsin recruit Lily Krahn, who finished with 23 points. Junior Shayla Straka added 10 points, while junior Teagan Radloff added nine. Knapp and Tannah Radloff each added seven points for Prairie du Chien.
“We know a lot of teams key on Lily, but every single one of us can score in double digits if we need to,” Knapp said. “We have been playing together for a long time, and we all trust in one another. It’s been a fun season so far, but we aren’t done yet.”
Platteville was led by Temperly with nine points and Gwyneth Erickson with seven.