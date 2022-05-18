The speed of Elena Kapparos nearly led to a goal in the opening 15 minutes.
Just the threat of her gave Dubuque Hempstead the lead for good.
Kapparos scored on a penalty kick in the 26th minute and helped set up another goal later in the first half as the Mustangs beat crosstown rival Senior, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Dalzell Field.
“She’s a huge threat up there,” Hempstead coach Alesha Duccini said. “I know teams scout us and try to take care of her, but with her speed up top, we really just look to connect to her feet and then play off of her with the speed we have on the wings.”
Alyssa Jaeger added two goals and her cousin, Gillian Jaeger, also scored as the Mustangs completed a sweep of their closest city rivals after beating Wahlert, 3-2, on April 12.
The Mustangs shared the city championship with Western Dubuque, which also finished 2-1 among Dubuque-area teams competing in the Mississippi Valley Conference after beating Hempstead, 1-0, last month in Epworth, Iowa.
“It just feels really good,” Jaeger said. “Our team really deserves it. We’ve really improved and it just feels good to go out and get the win, especially on senior night.”
Hempstead closed the regular season 9-6 overall and 3-3 in the MVC Valley Division. The Mustangs play at Muscatine next Tuesday in an Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal.
Kapparos was sprinting toward the net on a breakaway opportunity in the 13th minute, but her final touch went a tad too long and Rams goalkeeper Savannah Snyder safely covered it.
“I like to anticipate the ball, and just stay high when I can,” said Kapparos, who had another dangerous breakaway opportunity saved in the second half. “I was kind of looking for it and it just kind of happened.”
Thirteen minutes later, Kapparos had the ball in a dangerous spot and made a move toward the Senior net, but was tripped from behind. She converted the penalty kick for her team-leading 11th goal of the season.
“The girls came out with energy today, but I think her gaining that PK really shifted the momentum and then brought the energy for us to just settle down,” Duccini said.
Hempstead doubled its lead with just more than 6 minutes left in the half.
Kapparos sent the ball across the width of the field to Lauren Roman, who sent it back toward the center for Alyssa Jaeger to tap in for an easy goal. Alyssa Jaeger scored off a rebound 10 minutes into the second half after Roman’s shot ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s hands.
Lily Tschiggfrie scored on a penalty kick with 5:05 left as the Rams spoiled Hempstead’s shutout bid, but Gillian Jaeger answered back for the Mustangs just more than 2 minutes later to restore the three-goal lead.
Senior (4-10, 1-5 MVC) opens the postseason in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal at home against Davenport North (4-10) on Friday.
“I think we played well overall,” Rams coach Lindsay Wardlow said. “We connected well, we were able to build up. We just need to put the effort in 100% of the time.”
