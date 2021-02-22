Lanie Konzen and Sara Horsfield wanted to end their high school bowling careers on a high note.
Mission accomplished.
The seniors finished ninth and 10th individually and helped Western Dubuque shoot a school-record 3,016 to finish third in the team competition Monday afternoon in the Iowa Class 2A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
“It feels awesome for Sara and I to be able to go out with a bang, bringing home some hardware and setting the school record,” said Konzen, who will bowl at Hawkeye Community College in the fall. “It’s a great ending to our high school careers. I can only thank my teammates and coaches for always hyping me up and putting a smile on my face whenever I threw a bad ball. I stayed relaxed, and my teammates had a lot to do with that.
“You can’t win a state (team) championship by yourself. You have to be involved with everyone and make sure everyone else is bowling at their best, and you do that by picking each other up. And we did a great job of that today.”
Konzen rolled a 232-202—434 and Horsfield shot a 232-191—423 to reach the individual awards ceremony reserved for the top 10 finishers. Waterloo East’s Stephanie Burge bagged a 267-214—481 to defeat Keokuk’s Jasmine Saunders by 10 pins for the individual title.
Horsfield’s performance came on the heels of winning the regional title last week. She led the Bobcats with a 193.5 average entering the state tournament.
“This is definitely how I would have wanted to end my bowling career,” said Horsfield, who doesn’t plan to bowl in college. “It’s hard to beat setting the school record and bringing a trophy back to Western Dubuque.”
LeMars shot a whopping 3,061 to win the state championship by 27 pins over Keokuk after those two schools earned the top two seeds at regionals last week. Western Dubuque, the No. 3 seed, beat fourth-seeded Waterloo East by 27 pins a week after holding on to edge the Trojans by 25 pins to win the regional, also held at Cadillac.
Western Dubuque sophomore Kirsten Butcher finished 17th at state with a 213-183—396, just 10 pins ahead of junior teammate Ceci Daly’s 18th-place effort. Freshman Baylee Neyen claimed 23rd with a 183-179—362, and the Bobcats didn’t count junior Sam Neuses’ 176-142—318 that took 37th.
The Bobcats shot 2,001 in individuals to join LeMars (2,029), Waterloo East (2,021) and Keokuk (1,989) in a four-way shootout entering the Baker portion of the eight-team tournament. Western Dubuque opened with a 152, but rebounded for games of 202, 257, 194 and 210 to storm back into contention and break the school record by 10 pins.
Keokuk led the way in the Baker series with 1,045, followed by LeMars at 1,037, Western Dubuque at 1,015 and Waterloo East at 886.
“We’ve always been kind of slow starters in Bakers,” first-year Western Dubuque coach Larry Knipper said. “We always have our troubles in that first game, and then we pick it up. It was just a matter of them trying to relax and not get in too big of a hurry.
“We knew LeMars and Keokuk were going to be tough, because they’ve averaged around 2,900 all season. So, we just told the girls, ‘Let’s go over there and have fun. Don’t get too wrapped up in winning it. Have fun and see what happens from there.’ The girls were joking around and stayed pretty calm for most of the day.”