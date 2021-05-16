University of Northern Iowa sophomore Zack Butcher won four individual events this weekend en route to winning the decathlon at the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track & field championships in Carbondale, Ill.
The Epworth, Iowa, native and former Western Dubuque High School standout finished with 6,490 points to lead a 1-2-3-4 finish by Northern Iowa decathletes. Carter Morton took second with 6,440 points, followed by Thai Thompson (6,369) and Matt Davis (6,310).
Butcher won the discus with a throw of 38.07 meters, the javelin with a throw of 49.32, the 400 meters in 49.06 and the 110 hurdles in 15.59. He took second in the 100 meters in 11.04 and finished third in both the long jump (6.80 meters) and shot put (11.54 meters).
In the other events, Butcher placed fifth with a 5:33.33 in the 1,500, seventh with a leap of 1.78 meters in the high jump and ninth in the pole vault with an effort of 3.4 meters.
Butcher played football, bowling, track & field and baseball while at Western Dubuque.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-Stevens Point 11-6, UW-Platteville 4-2 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Pioneers (15-25, 8-20 WIAC) could only manage nine hits in the doubleheader and failed to slow down the red-hot Pointers (30-9, 24-4) in the losses.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 5, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Andrew Day and Cam O’Donnell locked up the win with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph at No. 3 doubles, and Harry Thompkins (No. 2), Will Lawless (3), Zach Kahle (4) and O’Donnell (6) earned victories in singles as the Rams upset the Cougars in an Iowa Class 2A preliminary substate matchup. Senior (7-7) advanced to Saturday’s substate final back in Cedar Rapids to face Mason City (9-3) with a trip to the team state tournament on the line.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Wahlert wins twice — At Waverly, Iowa: Caroline Hutchinson (No. 1), Claire Walker (2), Lilah Takes (3) and Hannah Hefel (6) each won two singles matches apiece as the Golden Eagles won their Class 1A regional opener over Oelwein, 5-0, then swept Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0, in the second round. Lindsay Cummer and Wanti Du also earned singles wins for the Eagles. Wahlert advanced to Saturday’s regional championship match at Decorah to face the Vikings with a trip to the team state tournament on the line.
Dubuque Senior 5, Davenport North 0 — At Meyer Courts: The Rams cruised to victory over the Wildcats in their Class 2A regional opener and advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinals against Burlington in Iowa City.
Western Dubuque 5, Waterloo East 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats rolled to a win in their Class 2A regional opener and advanced to Saturday’s regional semifinals in Pleasant Valley against Cedar Rapids Washington.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
North Fayette Valley 6, Bellevue Marquette 5 (SO) — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jacob Bakey made 32 saves at goalkeeper, breaking his own school record in net, and Ty Kloser added two goals, but the Mohawks lost in a penalty kicks shootout to the TigerHawks.
PREP BASEBALL
Warriors sweep — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Eben Sertle tossed a one-hit shutout on the mound, and Brody Tashner had three RBIs as East Dubuque blanked Potosi/Cassville, 13-0. Tashner added a triple to support Reed Kluesner on the bump as ED routed Cuba City, 11-1, to win its 10th straight game.
Galena 9, Lanark Eastland 6 (8 innings) — At Lanark, Ill.: Will Nack went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs, Ethan Hefel struck out 10 in a no-decision, and the Pirates scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to win.
Prairie du Chien 7, Fennimore 2 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks took a 4-0 lead after two innings and held strong in a win over Fennimore.
Belmont 11, River Ridge 1 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Will Cutler, Tyler Simmons and Ty Palzkill drove in two runs apiece as the Braves routed the Timberwolves on Friday night.
PREP SOFTBALL
Warriors split — At Pearl City, Ill.: Anna Berryman drilled two triples and Kate Sullivan won in the circle as East Dubuque dominated Milledgeville, 17-1, at the Pearl City tournament. The host Wolves beat the Warriors, 10-0.
Mineral Point 6, Southwestern 2 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers did just enough to grind out a win over the Wildcats.
Platteville 10, Richland Center 0 (5 innings) — At Richland Center, Wis.: Madison Devlin finished 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs as the Hillmen cruised past Richland Center on Friday.
Benton/Shullsburg 13, Darlington 11 — At Darlington, Wis.: Cori Golackson and Cayla Golackson drove in three runs apiece, but the Redbirds lost in a slugfest to Benton/Shullsburg on Friday night. Taylor Mowry led the co-op with four hits and two RBIs as the teams combined for 24 hits.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 11, Dyersville 0 — At Farley, Iowa: Anthony Ruden struck out 11 batters, and Kevin Hunley and Brett LaMere homered in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League semifinal game late Friday. The Ramblers will play Cascade for the title at a date to be determined. The championship game was rained out Saturday.