MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The Mineral Point girls basketball team was not about to let a trip to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament get taken from them on their home court.
The Pointers shot the lights out in the first half, hitting 14 of 21 shot attempts to set the pace for a 65-33 win over Fennimore on Saturday afternoon in the sectional final.
The Pointers (16-5) will play Friday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis., one of two sites that the Wisconsin state tournament is being held at this year due to COVID-19. The seeding meeting for the remaining four teams will be held today. Mineral Point has not been to state since winning the gold ball in 2016.
“This was by far our best effort of our entire season,” Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “A lot of hard work has been rewarded for these girls. They’ve put in hours and hours of work in the offseason, and I’m just so proud of them.”
The Pointers, who fell to the Golden Eagles (15-8) in conference play back on Jan. 29, came out with a vengeance, using an early 11-0 run capped off by a Macy Aschliman 3-pointer to take a 13-2 lead.
“We came out with great energy and we were able to maintain that throughout the game,” Keyes said. “We came in knowing we needed to keep that intensity going in order to control the game.”
The Pointers got 11 first-half points from Aschliman, who went 3-for-4 from behind the arc, as they took a commanding 35-15 lead into the locker room.
“We all played so well tonight, and as a senior I knew I had to do my part however I could,” Aschliman said. “We have gotten beat in the sectionals the past two years, so to finally make it to state is such a great feeling. All of that hard work to get here was definitely worth it.”
The Pointers held Fennimore leading scorer Brynlee Nelson to just six points in the first half.
“She’s such a good player and we struggled to contain her the last time we played them,” junior Blair Watters said. “We did a really good job of keeping her off the glass and from scoring.”
After a quiet first half, Watters was the go-to girl in the second half for the Pointers, scoring 13 of her 19 points.
“Blair did a little bit of everything for us tonight, and she really dominated in the post for us in the second half,” Keyes said. “When she is playing like that, we can beat anyone.”
The Pointers kept their foot on the gas in the second half. The Golden Eagles, who went 0 of 9 from 3-point range, saw their 13-game win streak come to an end. They were led by Nelson with 12 points.
Kennedy Wenger added 12 points for Mineral Point.
“We’ve had to deal with a lot adversity because of COVID this year, and I never pictured us getting to play in the tournament, let alone make it to state,” Watters said. “It’s just a great feeling to know that we did it.”