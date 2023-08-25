Coming off its first outright conference title in school history, Clayton Ridge hopes to continue its momentum this season.
West Delaware compiled another impressive year, but fell just short of another state berth.
Maquoketa Valley and Bellevue Marquette look to right the ship in 2023.
Here is a capsule preview of area volleyball teams this season:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Head coach — Shauna Ryan (1st season)
Last season — 3-20 (1-5 Tri-Rivers East)
Returning veterans — Skylar Sieverding (Jr., L); Anna Cota (Soph, OH); Josie Kintzle (Sr., OH/DS); Megan Kremer (Sr., MH); Kory Kintzle (Sr., RS); Gwen Schroeder (Jr., MH); Amber Kremer (Soph., OH); Katie Tritz (Sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Johanna Kolbe (Sr., DS); Lilliana Tracy (Soph., DS); Kambree Schwager (Soph., RS);
Outlook — It’s been a rough go of it the past few seasons for the Mohawks, compiling just 13 wins over the past four years. But with a much more veteran-laden lineup in 2023, Marquette hopes to string a few more wins together. Kremer (66 kills), Kota 64 (kills) and Schroeder (45 kills) ranked second, third and fourth last season and are all back in the fold. Kremer also led the team in digs (92) and assists (36) and much of the Mohawks’ success will hinge on her leadership.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Head coach — Morgan Nefzger (1st season)
Last season — 9-19 (2-6 Tri-Rivers West)
Returning veterans — Haley Ronnebaum (Sr., M); Bianka Ronnebaum (Jr., DS); Keira Leytem (Sr., S); Grace Richter (Soph., OH); Lanni Beaman (Soph., OH); Lili Bauers (Jr., L); Jada Knipper (Jr., DS); Lily Huber (Sr., DS); Alexis Halverson (Jr., RS/MH); Leah Reicher (Jr., RH/MH)
Promising newcomer — Camryn Paris (Fr., MH)
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley saw a five-win increase last season, and with five of its six starters back in 2023, the Wildcats look to make a bigger lead this year. Haley Ronnebaum (165), Richter (135) and Beaman (121) led the team in kills last season, so MV will have a formidable front row. Leytem (219) ranked second in assists, and Bauers (325) led the Wildcats in digs. This kind of production and experience should translate into a much more successful run for the Wildcats
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Head coach — Adam Radcliffe (11th season)
Last season — 15-13 (8-1 Upper Iowa)
Returning veterans — Morgan Pierce (Sr., OH); Amyra Millard (Jr., OH); Lola Reimer (Jr., MH); Kaci Kregel (Sr., S); Audrey Ostrander (Jr., DS); Alyssa Wille (Jr., DS); Madison Eilers (Sr., OH); Jenna Funk (Sr., OH); Katy Geuder (Sr., S/DS)
Promising newcomers — Ella Oberbroeckling (Jr., RS/DS); Madison Eilers (Sr., OH/RS); Natalie Ludovissy (Sr., DS); Isabella Rausch (Sr., OH/RS);
Outlook — The Eagles claimed their first outright Upper Iowa Conference title last season, but lost four all-conference players to graduation. Honorable mention all-conference selection, Pierce, who led the team in digs (262) and was second in kills (145) returns to the mix, along with Kegel, who led the conference in assists (528). A heavy veteran presence should bode well in Clayton Ridge’s quest to repeat as conference champ.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
WEST DELAWARE
Head coach — Brett Mather
Last season — 29-15 (4-2 WaMaC East)
Returning veterans — Susie Funke (Jr., S/RS); Vedah Langel (Soph., MH/OH); Lauren LeClere (Soph., MH/OH); Norah Peyton (Soph., DS); Hannah Cantwell (Soph, OH/RS); Gracie Lynch (Sr., RS/OH); Kirstyn Kolbert (Jr., S/DS); Olivia Halverson (Jr., DS); Kate Loecke (Sr., MH)
Promising newcomers — Andrea Wubbena (Jr.); Addison Huffman (Jr.); Kennedy Kolbet (Jr.); Kate Wenger (Jr.)
Outlook — Calling a 29-win season a step backwards seems far-fetched, but for the first time since 2016, the Hawks failed to reach 30 victories. Brooke Krogmann led West Delaware in kills last year (288), but is not listed on this year’s roster on Bound, so the Hawks will lean on Lynch (99 kills) and Langel (67 kills) in the front row. Kolbert racked up a whopping 805 assists and will be a much-needed presence in the back row, along with Halverson, who accumulated 309 digs.