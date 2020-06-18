DYERSVILLE, Iowa — They don’t have a lineup stacked with household names ... yet.
But the young Dyersville Beckman Trailblazers play scrappy, fundamental baseball that should pay dividends as the season progresses.
The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blazers improved to 2-1 on Wednesday night with a 5-3 victory over Independence at Commercial Club Park’s Jenk Field. Beckman started three seniors, three juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen.
“We have a lot of guys who go out and play hard, and that’s what Beckman baseball is all about,” sophomore catcher Owen Huehnergarth said. “That’s what the coaches expect of us. Since we have a lot of young guys, the key is building chemistry. “Obviously, the next couple of years look good with all the young guys we have, but we still think we can do some damage in the WaMaC this year.”
Junior left-hander Cameron Krapfl earned the pitching victory in his varsity debut. He fanned seven, scattered three hits and allowed two earned runs in six innings. Nick Offerman recorded the final three outs.
“I felt pretty good the whole game and hit my spots,” said Krapfl, a junior. “It means quite a bit to get this first win. I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, so it feels good to be able to do it.”
Beckman jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, thanks to a pair of hits, a walk and an error. Luke Goedken led off with a hustle double into shallow left-centerfield and Nick Offerman singled on a chopper through the left side.
Goedken scored when Owen Huehnergarth reached on an error, and Offerman came across on Josh Engler’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Beckman put three runners in scoring position over the next two innings but didn’t score. That gave Independence an opening.
In the top of the fourth, Logan Schmitt delivered a two-out base hit and took second on an errant pickoff attempt. He scored when Korver Hupke reached on an error to pull the Mustangs within 2-1.
Beckman immediately responded in the bottom half. Nate Offerman reached on a hit batsman, Riley Fangman walked, and the two advanced on a Goedken bunt. Luke Schieltz and Nick Offerman followed with hit batsmen to force in a run and chase reliever Zach Sidles in favor of Jake Sidles.
Two more runs came across when Huehnergarth reached on a fielder’s choice and an overthrow on a double play attempt.
Independence staged a rally in the seventh, thanks to three walks. Teegan McEnany doubled in a pair of runs to account for the final score.
“We’re a young team and we’re still trying to figure things out,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “But I really like the way our guys compete. There’s no doubt, we have the ability to build something good this season.”