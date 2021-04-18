The Clarke baseball team continued its impressive run through Heart of America Conference play with a 7-1 and 3-0 sweep of Grand View on Saturday at Spiegel Park in Peosta, Iowa.
Dubuque Senior grad Tucker Mai homered and went the distance on the mound in Game 1 to improve his record to 8-0 this year. Cascade native Bryce Simon went 2-for-4.
In the second game, Alex Thomas threw six shutout innings to earn the victory. Hempstead product Connor Crabill threw the final inning in relief to notch the save.
UW-Whitewater 4-5, UW-Platteville 3-2 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Jonathan Kelso had three hits including a triple in the first game, but the Pioneers couldn’t make up an early deficit. The Warhawks scored two runs in the sixth inning to pull away in Game 2.
Central 4-1, Dubuque 2-10 — At Runkle Field: The Spartans rallied after a Game 1 loss for a 15-hit outburst in Game 2. Max Snowden had three hits and went yard, while Kyle Radi, Jake Cekander, and Patrick Rafferty had two hits apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central Methodist 5-10, Clarke 1-3 — At Veterans Park: Lindsey Hermann had two hits in the first game and Lily King went 2-for-2 in the second, but it wasn’t enough as the Pride were swept.
Coe 11-5, Loras 3-2 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Loras was limited to just three hits in the opener. Gabriella Garcia had two hits and a homer in the second game, but the Duhawks were swept.
Central 1-3, Dubuque 0-2 — At Pella, Iowa: Rachel Trader went 3-for-3 in Game 1, but the Spartan offense was sparce on the road in a pair of losses.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 9, Coe 1 —At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Patrick Clancy had a hat trick as Loras routed Coe. Kyler Donovan, Tigrio Huerta, Reed Miklavic and Michael Brandt also contributed goals for the Duhawks.
Dubuque 8, Buena Vista 0 — At Oyen Field: Mathias Ericsson recorded a goal and an assist as the Spartans blanked Buena Vista.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 9, Buena Vista 0 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski, Meghan Moorman, Alexis Turner and Sharon Moscoso had two goals each as UD breezed past the Beavers.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Loras places 2nd —At Rock Island, Ill.: The Duhawks claimed 162.5 team points to take second place behind Wartburg in the Augastana Invitational. Josh Smith (200 meter), Mike Jasa (800) andShamari Scott (400 hurdles) all won individual events. Loras also won gold in the 4x400 relay.
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks claim 8 events —At Rock Island, Ill.: Loras won eight gold medals at the Augustana Invitational and took second in the team standings (176.5) behind Wartburg.
Marion Edwards (400 meter), Kaylee Osterberger (800), Elayna Bahl (400 hurdles), Brianna Renner (steeplechase), Grace Alley (triple jump) and Michelle Budden (hammer throw) were individual winners. The Duhawks also took home gold in 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Iowa Wesleyan 26, Dubuque 6 —At Oyen Field: Tanner Weis and Will Robinson had a goal and an assist each, but the Spartans fell at home.
PREP FOOTBALL
Lena-Winslow 14, Galena 7 —At Lena, Ill.: Khalid Newton caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Hefel early, but the Pirates suffered their first loss of the year on Friday to fall to 4-1.
Black Hawk/Warren 26, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 22 — At Benton, Wis.: Lucas Milz’ 1-yard scoring run late in the third quarter was the winning score as the Warriors slipped past the Knights on Friday.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Hempstead 9, Waterloo West 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Kareem Kassas, Jake Althaus, Colin Nelson, Andrew Johnson, Gabe Noel, Andrew Jennings and Grant Nelson all won singles matches for the Mustangs.
Eagles split —At Iowa City: Jack Freiburger and Roan Martineau both won 6-0, 6-0 singles matches as the Eagles blanked Iowa City High, 9-0. The Eagles were swept by Iowa City West, 9-0.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Mustangs sweep — At Roos Courts: Riley Weber breezed through her singles match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. She teamed with Peyton Weber in doubles to earn another win as Hempstead downed Waterloo West, 9-0. The Mustangs also defeated Waterloo East, 9-0.
Rams win twice — At Meyer Courts: Ava Cano-Shepard won her singles match in straight sets to help the Rams rout Waterloo West, 9-0. The Rams also downed Waterloo East, 7-0 .
Wahlert splits — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Claire Walker rallied in her No. 1 singles match and Ava Graham earned a late victory to help the Eagles beat Iowa City High, 5-4. Wahlert was blanked, 9-0, by Iowa City West.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Cougars place 4th — At Edgewood, Iowa: Gavin Manternach led Cascade with an 82 as the Cougars (403) finished fourth at the Viking Invitational. Drake Ostrander shot a 97 for Clayton Ridge, which finished fifth with a 425.
Beckman wins triangular — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nathan Offerman earned medalist honors with a 39 as Beckman (163) won the Dyersville triangular over Center Point-Urbana and Benton Community at Dyersville Golf & Country Club.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Galena 2, Lena-Winslow 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby had 11 kills and Grace Wilhelm added 16 digs as the Pirates won in two sets, 25-14, 25-21.